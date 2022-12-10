Disappointed Pratibha Singh Accepts Congress Decision As Party Portrays ‘unity’ Amid Chaos

“We accept the decision of party high command,” said Pratibha Singh as the Congress party conveniently ignored her candidature for the post of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and picked Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The development came after the grand old party officially announced Sukhu as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Responding to the questions raised by the media persons after the official announcement, Pratibha Singh said, “We accept the decision taken by Congress high command. We accept it. I congratulate him.” She further restricted herself to say anything on the matter and left.

While Singh clearly looked disappointed, Congress on the other hand tried to portray an image of a united party. Notably, the party's high command decision is likely to create a dent in the party’s state unit. While Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri have been awarded the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister posts, respectively. It has tried to satisfy the Singh family by giving Vikramaditya Singh a ministerial post in the state Cabinet.

Sukhu to take oath on December 11

Following the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, the Congress on Saturday officially announced Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as their CM designate. The announcement came in the presence of Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh and others. The swearing-in ceremony of Sukhu will take place on Sunday, December 11.

Addressing the media, after officially becoming the CM-designate, Sukhu said, "I am personally grateful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. I come from an ordinary family and from there I started my political career. Our govt will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state."

"Deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17 years. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me,” he added.