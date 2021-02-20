'Dispel Misinformation On MSP': Captain Amarinder Expresses Concerns To PM On Farm Laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday expressed concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the threat to the state’s agriculture as a result of the “disruption caused by the three new Farm Laws”. He urged PM Modi to ensure urgent resolution of the ongoing farm unrest “to the satisfaction of the protesting farmers by addressing all their grievances.”

The CM submitted in his speech for the virtual meeting of the Niti Aayog chaired by PM Modi as he was “indisposed” and couldn’t attend the meeting. He reiterated that Agriculture is a State subject and law-making on it should be left to the States.

Captain Amarinder, speaking for the agitating farmers of his state, expressed the apprehension among farmers that the Minimum Support Price based procurement may be discontinued due to the three farm laws and stressed the need for the Government of India to decisively dispel any such impression “to instil proper confidence in the farmers of the State.”

PM Modi on Saturday chaired the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting where he stated that the centre and states need to work closely to boost economic growth. He added that the governments across the country need to give due respect to the private sector for the economic growth of the country.

"Centre and states should work together for the nation's progress... Government has to respect and give due representation to the private sector for economic progress."

Speaking of farmers of the country, PM Modi said that efforts should be made to produce agricultural items like edible oil to reduce their dependence on imports.

He also underlined the need for reducing the compliance burden on people and asked the states to form committees to reduce regulations that are no longer relevant in the wake of technology.

Farmers are protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the new farm laws. In order to intensify the agitation, the umbrella body of agitating farm unions - the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on February 11 asserted that it will hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' across the country against the three farm laws. SKM stated that it will not call off the ongoing protest until its demands to cancel the laws and legal guarantee for MSP on their produce are met. The agitating farmers also called for a Rail Roko (Railway blockade) across the country on February 18 however, the Ministry of Railways claimed it had minimal impact.

The Centre held ten rounds of deliberations with farmers to allay the protestors’ apprehensions. The Centre has also stayed the implementation of laws for 18 months and given assurance on the continuance of MSP mechanism. The agitating farmers' unions, however, remain adamant on their demand for a complete repeal of the laws. The agitating Unions have also refused to participate in the Supreme Court-appointed panel to solicit the views of the farm unions and the Centre. Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait who helms the farmers protest has asserted that he will head to Kolkata while alleging that farmers of the state did not get MSP. West Bengal is due for assembly elections in April May 2021 where BJP has emerged as strong opposition force.