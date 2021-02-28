'Distressed By Recent Happenings': VP Naidu After Cong MLAs 'manhandle' Himachal Governor

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday expressed concern over the recent happenings in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, where Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was allegedly manhandled by some Congress MLAs. Following this incident, the Leader of Opposition and four other Opposition party legislators were suspended for the remaining Budget session.

READ | Parmar To Be New Speaker Of Himachal Assembly

The Vice President while addressing the 11th Convocation of the Dr Ambedkar Law University said that the people in the public life and high positions must set an example to others by maintaining high standards. M Venkaiah Naidu added, ''I was distressed by the recent happenings in the Himachal Pradesh legislature and a few other states. I urge all public representatives to conduct themselves in a decent and dignified manner in every forum. Otherwise, people might get disillusioned with our polity soon."

READ | 'Culture & Language Two Sides Of Same Coin': VP Naidu On International Mother Language Day

Congress MLAs 'manhandle' Himachal Pradesh Governor

In what can be said as a denigrating act to demean a constitutional position, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was allegedly manhandled by some of the Congress members on Friday in the Assembly complex. Five MLAs from the Congress fold have been suspended after the incident.

The incident occurred when the governor along with CM Jai Ram Thakur and Speaker Vipin Parmar was moving towards his motorcade after addressing the opening day of the Budget session. The Congress MLAs including Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri stopped the governor in front of the speaker's chamber.

After the incident, the speaker said the five Congress MLAs Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and four other MLAs Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Sunder Singh Thakur, Satpal Raizada, and Vinay Kumar are suspended on a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. None of the Congress MLAs was present in the House at the time of suspension of the five MLAs.

READ | TMC Leader Dinesh Trivedi's Resignation Accepted; Speculation Rife About BJP Switch

READ | Congress Responds To G-23's Jammu Rally; Suggests To 'concentrate On Poll-bound States'