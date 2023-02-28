DMK Condemns Sisodia Arrest, Accuses BJP Of Using Probe Agencies As Alliance Parties

Days after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), DMK leader TR Baalu accused the BJP of using central agencies to its political benefit. Accusing the saffron party of misusing CBI and ED against opposition parties, the DMK leader said BJP uses these agencies as its ‘alliance parties’. Responding to Sisodia’s arrest, the DMK leader said, “If BJP doesn't let go of its habit of using CBI and other independent agencies for its political gain, people will give a payback in the upcoming 2024 elections.”

“The Union government is purposefully targeting opposition parties by using investigation agencies. It is saddening to see how BJP is using these agencies like its alliance parties. This is not just against democracy but also against the law,” he added.

The DMK leader’s comments came after AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI following seven hours of questioning in connection to the Excise Policy case. Following his arrest on February 26, the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to five days of CBI custody.

Pinarayi Vijayan comes out in support of Sisodia

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned the arrest of Manish Sisodia. "The arrest of @msisodia by CBI is another example of how @BJP4India misuses the Union Government's agencies to intimidate the opposition. It's a blatant abuse of power and an attack on democracy. Such repression undermines the very foundation of our nation and should be resisted," the CPM leader said.

Manish Sisodia moves SC

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the CBI and the manner in which the investigation was carried out by the agency in the Liquor Scam case. The development came after Sisodia was sent to the CBI remand for five days till March 4 in the scam case.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers held sit-in protests on roads and chanted slogans while some staged a foot march wearing handcuffs against the BJP in the national capital. The workers of the Kejriwal-led party also attempted to cross the barricades as the police tried to push them back.

Notably, Manish Sisodia is the second Delhi minister arrested after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. AAP leader Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an alleged money laundering in June 2022.