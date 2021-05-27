DMK Minister Sekar Babu Irks North Indians In Tamil Nadu; Accuses Them Of Voting For BJP

Stirring the North-South debate yet again, Tamil Nadu minister Sekar Babu on Wednesday irked north Indian residents in Tamil Nadu by saying they cheated the Dravidian parties, claiming that they voted for BJP. Addressing a Chennai event, Babu claimed that the community had grown richer under Dravidian parties and yet voted for BJP. He added that while they could ignore the DMK, he as their MLA could not do so.

"I can see you North Indians getting richer. It's not because of BJP but because of Dravidian parties. You have been voting not for us but for BJP. You say you voted for us but you cheat. Earlier there was ballot, now if we press the button, it'll show whom you voted for," said Babu.

Furthermore, he claimed that the DMK had got just 50 votes in certain areas in comparison with BJP which got around 300-350 votes. Quoting the Thirukural, Babu said, "Make a wrongdoer feel guilty and shy by doing him a favour. If others harm you, do good unto them, so that they are shamed into realizing their mistakes". Inspite of his harsh words, Babu maintained that though the community ignored DMK, it won't ignore them.

In retaliation, the BJP Youth wing chief Vinoj P Selvam pointed out that less than 38% voted for DMK in 2021. He said that it is unfair to single out any community and threaten them for exercising their right and voting their choice. Reiterating BJP's support, he urged the DMK to serve them as it was their duty. DMK has often railed against the BJP accusing it of Hindi imposition, opposing the new Education policy, NEET etc.

Witnessing a triumphant return of the DMK, the Stalin-led party bagged 133 seats while its allies bagged - Congress (18), VCK (4), CPI (2), CPM (2) seats. The incumbent AIADMK was reduced to 66 seats while its allies won - BJP (4) and PMK (5) seats. Stalin, who has been patiently waiting to win the top post, launched a massive campaign, persistent social media campaign and major freebies if elected to power. In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71.