Omar Abdullah-Bhupesh Baghel Row Explodes; Tagging Rahul Doesn't Cow Chhattisgarh CM

After Omar Abdullah reacted angrily to Bhupesh Baghel's comments apparently linking the former J&K CM's release from detention to the revolt by Sachin Pilot against the Congress government in Rajasthan, the Chhattisgarh CM responded. Baghel replied to Omar Abdullah's tweet asking him not to turn the "tragic demise of democracy" in Rajasthan into an "opportune moment".

"The 'allegation' was only a question asked, and we will keep asking it, as will the country," Baghel said in a tweet.

Please do not try to turn this tragic demise of democracy into an opportune moment @OmarAbdullah ji.



The 'allegation' was only a question asked, and we will keep asking it, as will the country. https://t.co/VCavNt1BXM — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) July 20, 2020

Baghel in another tweet said that the release of Omar Abdullah is "duly welcomed" but Congress shall continue to demand the release of all others. "I hope the Govt of India hears this long-standing demand and answers our calls," he said.

'Enough is enough'

Abdullah on Monday said he would be taking legal action against Baghel for his comments made during an interview to an English newspaper. He also tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala and the Congress party in his tweet.

I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father’s release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers. Cc @RahulGandhi @INCIndia @rssurjewala https://t.co/Gojb7vN1V3 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2020

The former Jammu and Kashmir also responded to Baghel's efforts to downplay his controversial remarks and tweeted, "You can send your answer to my lawyers." Abdullah said this is what is wrong with the Congress today that the grand old party does not know its friends from the opponents. "This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your “question” was malicious & will not go uncontested," he added.

You can send your answer to my lawyers. This is what is wrong with the @INCIndia today, you don’t know your friends from your opponents. This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your “question” was malicious & will not go uncontested. https://t.co/abgijaSDyW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2020

'...why Omar Abdullah was released?'

Baghel was quoted by the newspaper saying that "...and as far as Sachin Pilot is concerned, not that I have been tracking the Rajasthan events so closely, but it does make one curious why Omar Abdullah was released? He and Mehbooba Muftiji were booked under the same Sections of the law, while she is still languishing, he is out. Is it because Mr Abdullah is the brother-in-law of Sachin Pilot?"

Sachin Pilot is married to Omar Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah. The Congress has accused the BJP of being behind the rebellion by Pilot which led to his removal from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister as well as the state party chief.

The National Conference (NC) also issued a statement expressing "strong objection" to Baghel's statement, saying it has "maliciously suggested" that the release of Abdullah from preventive detention was somehow related to Pilot's revolt or the present political situation unravelling in Rajasthan.

"The Party unequivocally rejects such malicious, false and politically motivated statements that are used for convenient political posturing," the statement said, adding it was "false and scurrilous" and defamatory to the reputation of Abdullah as well. The party said that it was a public knowledge that Abdullah was released after he had approached the Supreme Court challenging his illegal order of detention.

(With agency inputs)