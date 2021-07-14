'Don't Need Lessons From RSS': Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Frowns Upon Assam Cattle Bill

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday lashing out at the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government for introducing the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021. This legislation seeks to preserve bulls, bullocks, cows, heifers, calves, male and female buffaloes and buffalo calves by regulating their slaughter, consumption and illegal transportation. Sarma tabled this bill on the floor of the state Assembly on Monday even as the opposition MLAs staged a walkout over price rise.

Coming down heavily on the intent to repeal the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950, Gogoi said, "Cow protection Bill exists in Assam, which includes everything. If the government wants to bring in change, they can amend it. Our culture encourages cow protection. We even have a dedicated day for cows during Bihu."

Taking a swipe at the bill, he contended that it was inspired by the RSS ideology. According to him, this was an attempt by the BJP-led government to hide its failure in COVID-19 management and providing microfinance loans for women. Moreover, the Lok Sabha MP advised the state government to ensure cold storage facilities for people associated with dairy farming.

When the 1950 law on cattle protection already exists, the state Chief Minister instead of implementing it, brings a new law to divert the attention on the poor Covid management in Assam. Assam already celebrate goru bihu annually and does not need lessons from the RSS. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 13, 2021

Here are the provisions of the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill: