'Don't Need Lessons From RSS': Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Frowns Upon Assam Cattle Bill

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday lashing out at the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government for introducing the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021. This legislation seeks to preserve bulls, bullocks, cows, heifers, calves, male and female buffaloes and buffalo calves by regulating their slaughter, consumption and illegal transportation. Sarma tabled this bill on the floor of the state Assembly on Monday even as the opposition MLAs staged a walkout over price rise.
Coming down heavily on the intent to repeal the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950, Gogoi said, "Cow protection Bill exists in Assam, which includes everything. If the government wants to bring in change, they can amend it. Our culture encourages cow protection. We even have a dedicated day for cows during Bihu."
Taking a swipe at the bill, he contended that it was inspired by the RSS ideology. According to him, this was an attempt by the BJP-led government to hide its failure in COVID-19 management and providing microfinance loans for women. Moreover, the Lok Sabha MP advised the state government to ensure cold storage facilities for people associated with dairy farming.
Here are the provisions of the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill:
- No person can slaughter any cattle unless the registered Veterinary Officer under the Animal and Husbandry Department certifies that the cattle are fit for slaughter
- Such a certificate will be issued only if the cattle (except cow) is over 14 years of age or the cattle (except cow, heifer, or calf) has become permanently incapacitated from work or breeding or the cattle are suffering from an incurable or contagious disease
- While such cattle will be slaughtered only in a duly licensed slaughter house, the state government can permit slaughter of cattle other than a cow, heifer, or calf on the premises of a place of worship for 'religious purposes'
- There will be a prohibition on the transport of cattle via Assam and from Assam to other states without a valid permit. This will not apply to carrying cattle to grazing fields or to and from a registered Animal Market for the sale and purchase of such cattle within the district.
- No person can sell or buy beef or beef products except at places permitted by the competent authority
- No such permission will be granted in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and other non-beef eating communities or within a radius of 5 km of any religious institution belonging to the Hindu religion
- A police inspector not below the rank of Sub-inspector or veterinary officer has the power to enter, inspect and search any premises where an offence under the Act is likely to be committed. They also have the power to detain a person and seize the cattle and materials used in the commission of the offences
- All offences under this law shall be cognizable and non-bailable
- A person guilty of offences under this law will face imprisonment of 3-8 years and with a fine of Rs.3-5 lakh or both
- The trial court has the power to impose a lesser punishment than the minimum prescribed penalty by recording reasons in writing
- If a person against whom a warrant has been issued for committing an offence under this law is absconding, a police officer not below the rank of an SP can order the publication of his photo in public places