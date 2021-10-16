Dr. Manmohan Singh Diagnosed With Dengue, Says AIIMS Official; Ex-PM's Condition Improving

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS following complaints of fever and weakness has been diagnosed with dengue, hospital officials informed on Saturday, adding that his condition is now improving. The 89-year-old Congress leader was down with a fever on Monday, October 11 and recovered from it, but his health remained weak and was given fluids.

''He has been diagnosed with dengue but his platelet count is now increasing and his condition is improving,'' an AIIMS official told ANI Saturday.

Dr. Singh has been admitted to a private ward in the cardio-neuro center of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr. Nitish Naik, his personal physician for years.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met the veteran leader on Thursday, October 14 and inquired about his health. A row erupted after Mandaviya's visit as he allegedly took a photographer with him during the visit. Manmohan Singh's daughter, Daman Singh, had hit out at the Health Minister for bringing a photographer against the wishes of the family.

PM Modi, political leaders pray for Manmohan Singh's recovery

Ever since former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital, prayers have started pouring in from a host of leaders across several party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to wish for his speedy recovery and good health. "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also took to Twitter for praying for his quick recovery and good health. The Youth Congress wished him a speedy recovery followed by the All India Congress Committee General Secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished Singh a speedy recovery. Among others, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and NCP's Nawab Malik also prayed for the ex-Prime Minister's good health.

In April this year, Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital due to getting infected with the COVID-19 virus.

With inputs from agency