'Dushyant's Resignation Is My Pocket', Claims JJP Chief Amid Centre-farmer Stalemate

Expressing discontent over the growing stalemate between Centre and Farmers over the Farm Bills, Jananayak state president Ajay Chautala on Saturday, claimed that Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's resignation is ready in his pocket. He added that his son - Dushyant is ready to resign if it solves any issue. Taking a dig at brother Abhay Chautala's resignation, he said it served no purpose as Prime Minister has already said that Centre is ready for talks.

Rakesh Tikait rules out poll plunge; warns parties visiting protest site 'Won't get votes'

Dushyant's resignation is ready: JJP

Has Abhay Chautala's resignation (as Haryana MLA) served any purpose? Dy CM’s resignation is in my pocket, I'll give it immediately if it solves the issue. Centre should resolve this issue or Members of Parliament from Haryana who passed farm bills can resign: Ajay Chautala, JJP pic.twitter.com/INcaW9le2Z — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Rakesh Tikait vows to 'set Gujarat free'; claims Centre preventing farmers from protesting

JJP MLAs rebel

Previously, four or five JJP MLAs openly voiced out support to the farmers’ demand for the repeal of the Centre's new farm laws. With the Khattar government facing severe criticism for water-cannoning farmers and dug up highways to stop farmers to proceed to Delhi, all JJP MLAs travelled to Delhi to discuss the issue with Amit Shah. While Khattar and Chautala welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the laws, farmers have refused to interact with the SC-appointed 3-member panel.

Adding to Chautala's woes, prominent Jat leader- Rakesh Tikait has re-energised the farmer protest as he called for farmers to head to Ghazipur, while breaking down on camera saying, " I will commit suicide, but won't vacate the protest site". His ardent plea, in response to the Yogi government's order to vacate the Ghazipur protest site within 24 hours - cutting off water, electricity, and internet, evoked a massive response with thousands of farmers camping at Ghazipur. After Tikait's breakdown, politicians thronged Ghazipur border, where Tikait and other UP farmers are camped at.

The Tikait family is also close to the RLD chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh and other Jat leaders including Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Singh Chautala and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hanuman Beniwal - all of whom have thrown their support behind Tikait. Reports state that BJP leaders have approached several Jat farmers in a bid to appease them, but have been rebuffed by the Tikaits and other Jat leaders. Now, Tikait has announced a tour across Western India from February 14 to 23 - covering Haryana Maharashtra and Rajasthan, holding 7 Kisan Mahapanchayats in these places to encourage more farmers to join the protests.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman counters Rahul Gandhi's LS speech, calls him 'Doomsday man of India'

The BJP-JJP alliance

BJP is in a precarious alliance with JJP in the 90-seat Assembly. In 2019, the saffron party failed to reach the halfway mark winning only 40 seats, necessitating to ally with 'kingmaker' JJP which had won 10 seats. With farmers often protesting outside all BJP and JJP leaders' houses in Haryana, Chautala has vowed to resign if MSP is not guaranteed to the farmers by Centre.

Farm Laws stayed: Haryana Dy CM Chautala assures 'BJP-JJP govt safe' after meeting Shah