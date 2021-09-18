EAM Jaishankar, French FM Discuss Latest Developments In Indo-Pacific Region, Afghanistan

On Saturday, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan crisis with French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. "Discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with my friend FM @JY_LeDrian. Looking forward to our New York meeting," Jaishankar tweeted. This comes just a day after France summoned its diplomats from the United States and Australia in response to the controversy surrounding the submarine agreement. The ambassadors were summoned for "consultations," according to Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. According to Euronews, he also stated that Australia's decision to quit the submarine development agreement with Paris and the launch of new cooperation with the United States are examples of undesirable behaviour between allies and partners.

On Friday, September 17, France slammed the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia for forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance, accusing the allies of a "stab in the back," and recalling their ambassadors to the US and Australia. A day earlier, Washington, Canberra, and London announced the "AUKUS" collaboration, with Australia cancelling a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal with Paris in exchange for advanced US nuclear-powered submarines, resulting in a diplomatic spat between the three countries. However, India chose not to comment on the establishment of a historic security partnership between the US, the UK, and Australia, which will allow for deeper Indo-Pacific cooperation and increased pooling of defence capabilities within the trilateral alliance.

'The security alliance aims to confront China in the Indo-Pacific'

For the first time, the US and the UK will be able to offer Australia the technology to create nuclear-powered submarines, as part of a strategy to confront China in the Indo-Pacific, according to a report by PTI. However, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated shortly after the three countries announced the pact on September 16 that AUKUS undermines regional stability and feeds an arms race. According to Zhao, the defence alliance jeopardises regional peace and stability, accelerates the arms race, and jeopardises international nonproliferation efforts. Meanwhile, on September 25, QUAD leaders Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, US President Joe Biden, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will meet in the White House for the first in-person engagement.

