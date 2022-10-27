EC Asks Akhilesh Yadav To Submit Proof Over 'deletion Of Muslim, Yadav Votes' Allegation

In an action over Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations, the Election Commission on Thursday asked the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief to submit proof to substantiate his allegation that ECI deliberately deleted names of voters from Yadav and Muslim communities to the tune of 20,000 in almost all Uttar Pradesh Assembly constituencies at the behest of BJP. The ECI has asked the SP supremo to submit the proof to the Commission by November 10 so that necessary action can be taken in the matter. The poll body has also asked the SP leader to submit a report on Assembly-wise data of deletions to strengthen his claims. The EC’s action came after Akhilesh Yadav accused the poll body of manipulating the Uttar Pradesh election in February-March this year,

The ECI has asked Akhilesh Yadav to submit the proof to the Commission by November 10 so that necessary action can be taken in the matter. The poll body has also asked the SP leader to submit a report on Assembly-wise data of deletions to strengthen his claims.

Akhilesh Yadav blames EC For SP's poll debacle

Soon after getting elected as the Samajwadi Party chief again for the third term, Akhilesh Yadav accused the Election Commission of manipulating the Uttar Pradesh election. His comments came while he was addressing the national convention of the SP on September 30.

Accusing EC of working on the behest of the BJP, the Samajwadi chief said that at least 20,000 voters of his party in each constituency were not able to exercise their franchise during the recent Assembly election in the state.

"The Election Commission deliberately reduced the votes of Yadavs and Muslims by 20,000 in almost every Assembly seat on the direction of the BJP and its Panna Pramukhs. I have said it before and I will say it again that if a probe is conducted, it will be found that our 20,000 votes were discarded and the names of many people were removed. Some people were transferred from one booth to the other,” Akhilesh Yadav asserted during the public address.

BJP won the second term in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP registered a massive win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held in seven phases this year. Crossing the majority mark of 255 seats in the 403-member legislative Assembly, BJP won the elections and secured a second term in the state. This was the first time since 1985 that a ruling party has returned to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Image: PTI