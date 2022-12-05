EC Snubs Congress' Complaint On PM Modi's 'walk', Says 'it Wasn't A Roadshow'

Hours after Congress filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer informed that the Election Officer of Ahmedabad has submitted a report on the matter. Further informing, he stated that as per the report PM Modi wasn't addressing the roadshow and the crowd was there on its own.

"Soon after the Congress party complained about the Prime Minister walking towards the booth to cast his vote, we asked for an immediate report from the Election Officer in Ahmedabad. As per the report it doesn't get established that it was a roadshow and the crowd was there on its own," the Additional Chief Electoral officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The development came after the Congress party on Monday filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Prime Minister for campaigning during voting for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, alleging that it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and poll guidelines.

Opposition makes PM's walk a big issue

As PM Modi cast his vote in the Gujarat Assembly elections earlier in the morning a bizarre complaint by Congress came to the forefront. Congress filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India against the Prime Minister over his 'walk' towards the booth while the voting for the second phase in Gujarat was underway.

Supporting Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reacted to the grand old party's complaint and said that a roadshow is not permitted on the day of voting. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party members are VVIPs, they can do anything and they will be excused. The Election Commission should take note of it," she said.

She further added, "We abide by the EC, but I do agree with what the Supreme Court said that there should a proper system by the ECI for filing nominations. The election day roadshow is banned, but maybe for them, it is all excused."

Row over PM Modi's 'walk'

The row erupted after PM Modi ditched his vehicle and walked towards the polling station to cast his vote. In fact, after exercising his democratic right, the Prime Minister was also seen showing his inked finger to the crowd gathered to welcome him. He then walked to his elder brother's house, which is about 250 metres from the polling station.

The polling for the 2nd phase of the assembly elections in Gujarat commenced at 8 am today. At least 93 Assembly seats across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and other central and northern Gujarat regions went to vote during the 2nd phase of the Gujarat polls.