ECI Announces New Technique To Bust Fake News In Elections; Check Poll Body’s Sticker Idea

The Election Commission of India (ECI), while announcing the poll dates for Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura also introduced an innovative way for countering fake news during elections.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar cited an instance from the previous elections, during which a senior citizen was shown voting in an apartment with an allegation that the voting process was compromised. However, post inquiry it was revealed that the video was shot at an isolated location.

A technique to counter fake news was announced by the ECI, following which the aforementioned incidents can be avoided. Following the new methodology, the ECI henceforth will also mention the assembly constituency and the booth number in the voting compartment. CEC Rajiv Kumar said, “All the polling compartments set up at the polling stations will have the assembly number and the booth number mentioned on it, so that even if somebody tries to spread fake news, it will only belong to one location to assure there is no fakeness. There will be a sticker attached to it.”

Our teams trek difficult & inaccessible terrain to ensure #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind. #Meghalaya has 74 Non-motorable polling stations. 2 riverine PS accessible by boat only. Nongriat PS in East Khasi Hills is accessible only on foot thru world famous Double Decker #LivingRootBridge.

Moreover, as a part of the commission’s efforts to increase the voting percentage, the Election Commission also stated that apart from the Voter ID card, there will be a set of 12 documents which will also be accepted for voter identification at the polling stations.

As a part of the initiative to make elections inclusive and that no voter is left behind, the election commission has set up polling stations in remote, isolated places and near international borders.

In Tripura, Polling Station is set up for families residing near the International border and for scattered Islands in Dumbur Lake, where BLO has to travel by boat.

