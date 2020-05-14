'Economic Package For Those Who Have Already Looted Country, Nothing For Poor': AAP MP

Quick links:
Aam Aadmi Party (AA) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday targeted the Union government over Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced for dealing with COVID-19 crisis. He stated that there was nothing for the poor in it and it was 'meant for those who have looted crores of rupees in the name of non-performing assets (NPA)'.
"One thing is clear in the economic package that the unscrupulous people who have already looted millions of crores of rupees in the name of NPA, the government has made arrangements for them to loot the country again. There is nothing for the poor, they have been left at the mercy of the Almighty," Singh tweeted.
आज के पैकेज से एक बात तो साफ हो गई की जिन बेईमानो ने देश का लाखों करोड़ रुपये NPA के नाम पर पहले से ही लूट रखा है उन्ही को फिर से सरकार ने लाखों करोड़ लूटने का इंतज़ाम कर दिया है गरीब के हाथ कुछ नही लगा उसे भगवान भरोसे छोड़ दिया गया।— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 13, 2020
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a slew of measures for various sectors, including MSMEs, hit by COVID-19-induced lockdown.
READ | Amit Shah thanks PM Modi & FM for economic package; exudes confidence in economic revival
READ | Govt changes Definition of MSMEs, revises investment limit; here's what is different
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become "self-reliant" and deal with the slowdown in the economy due to the COVID-19 crisis. He had also announced that the fourth phase of lockdown will be completely redesigned with new rules and will commence from May 18.
READ | FM Nirmala unveils India's Rs 20 lakh crore package: FULL list of first 15 measures here
READ | PM Modi issues first statement on FM's 15 announcements; cites benefit to entrepreneurs
(With agency inputs)