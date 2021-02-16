ED Files Complaint Against Former Haryana CM Hooda, 21 Others In Panchkula Land Scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint against 22 people, including former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in the Panchkula Industrial Plot Allocation Scam. ED has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the Panchkula Industrial Plot Allotment Scam against 22 accused. The case involves the illegal allocation of 14 industrial plots worth Rs 30.34 crore.

Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint

Enforcement Directorate, in its official statement, stated that the case involves the allocation of 14 industrial plots worth Rs 30.34 crore allegedly to the acquaintances of the then Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the year 2013. The official release reads, ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR No. 09 dated December 19, 2015, of State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana. The said FIR was transferred to CBI and subsequently FIR No. RC AC1 2016 A 0002 Dated 19/05/2016 under section 120-B, 201, 204, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and section 13 of the PC Act, 1988 for alleged illegal allotment of 14 industrial plots in Phase – 1 and 2 of Panchkula, Haryana was registered by CBI/AC-1, New Delhi."

Also Read: Haryana: Gold, Revolver, Rs 10 Lakh Cash Stolen From BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's House

Also Read: Protesting Farmers Plan Haryana Mahapanchayats; Chaduni Wants BJP's Campaign Vandalised

The prosecution complaint against 4 retired IAS officers namely, Dharam Pal Singh Nagal (the then Chief Administrator, HUDA), Surjit Singh (the then Administrator, HUDA), Sh. Subhash Chandra Kansal (the then Chief Controller of Finance, HUDA), Narinder Kumar Solanki (the then Zonal Administrator, Faridabad Zone, HUDA) and other HUDA official Bharat Bhushan Taneja (the then Superintendent, HUDA) and all the 14 allottees and beneficiaries of the Industrial Plots Allocation case under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 before the Hon’ble Special Court, PMLA, 2002 at Panchkula. All have been involved in the commission of the offence of Money Laundering. the price fixed for the subject allotment was kept 4-5 times below circle rate and 7-8 times market rate, informed the ED.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in other cases

Earlier, in June 2020, ED filed chargesheet against former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 34 others in the Manesar land scam. The probe agency began its investigation after a case was registered by the Gurugram police and the CBI. The CBI had accused 34 people including the then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, its owners Atul Bansal, wife Sona Bansal, Mahamaya Export Pvt Ltd, Shashikant Chaurasia, Dilip Lalwani, Varinder Uppal, Vijay Uppal, Ravinder Taneja, TDI Infrastructure Ltd, Wisdom Realtors Pvt Ltd and AB Rephcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd in the matter. The CBI had also filed a chargesheet against former Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 34 others in February 2018.



(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Haryana Min Anil Vij Slams Congress' 'liquor Help To Farmers'; Says 'mentality Exposed'

Also Read: Twitter Notifies Haryana Minister Anil Vij For Tweet On Disha Ravi; Complaint From Germany