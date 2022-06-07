A day after the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the properties of Satyendar Jain and his aides as a 'follow-up' in the money laundering case against him, Republic has accessed pictures of the stunning recoveries that have been made. The visuals exclusively accessed by the channel show that bundles and bundles of hard cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, along with 133 gold coins and biscuits, weighing about 1.8kg are among the recoveries from the alleged aides & business partners of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

ED has conducted searches on 6.6.2022 under PMLA,2002 at the premises of Satyendar Kumar Jain and others. Various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 Crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source have been seized. pic.twitter.com/WYSDPkPrXN — ED (@dir_ed) June 7, 2022

As per inputs:

Rs 2.23 crore cash has been recovered from Ram Prakash Jewellers

Rs 41.5 lakh, and 133 Gold Coins weighing 1.8 kgs from Vaibhav Jain

Rs 20 lakh from GS Matharoo

Post recovery, it is being said that more summons in the case are to be issued. Aides of Satyendar Jain will be called by the probing agency for interrogation, say sources.

Satyendar Jain arrested; in ED's custody till June 9

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain at 6.10 pm on May 30. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on 30 August 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier.

Probe documents allege that money laundering in the case took place through three hawala operators based in Kolkata. The name of five paper companies 'owned and controlled by Shri Jain with the help of Poonam Jain, his wife; Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain; Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain; and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain - Prayas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impext Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Mangalyatan Projects Pvt. Ltd.- all registered in Delhi, has also been mentioned in key case documents of ED and also in the IT Dept order.

"It has been proved that following companies controlled by Shri Satyendra Kumar Jain had received Hawala entries totaling to Rs. 16.39 crore from 56 paper companies of three hawala entry operators located in Kolkata namely Shri Jivendra Mishra, Shri Abhishek Chokhani and Shri Rajendra Bansal," the ED documents allege.

In the documents, there is a mention of Jain allegedly purchasing 200 bighas of land in Karala, Auchandi, Nizampur, Budham, north & north-west area of Delhi from FY 2010-11 to FY 2013-14. The investment in agricultural land was allegedly made out of proceeds of money laundered through paper companies, as mentioned.

Last Tuesday, Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel remanded him to ED custody till June 9. The lower court Judge had, however, allowed the presence of counsel, at a distance during the interrogation. The allowance was challenged by the agency in the Delhi High Court. Justice Yogesh Khanna observed that when there is credible material to indicate the live apprehension of a possible threat at the time of recording of statement, and put on stay the order of Judge Geetanjali Goel.