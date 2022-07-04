In a massive setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra won the vote of confidence on Monday. Apart from MLAs of BJP, Shiv Sena, smaller parties and Independents, the ruling coalition also secured the votes of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde. This implies that 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs are now with the government.

On the other hand, the opposition secured only 99 votes- 8 less than what it bagged in the Speaker's election a day earlier. Meanwhile, 2 Samajwadi Party MLAs- Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh and AIMIM MLA Shah Faruque Anwar abstained once again. This development will usher in stability for the new government and also pose fresh questions for the Shiv Sena supremo's hold over the party.

Maharashtra floor test: Eknath Shinde leaps past majority with 164 votes in favour, only 99 votes in favour of Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA



Lead-up to floor test

On July 3, the Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. A total of 11 MLAs including 7 NCP legislators were not present during the Assembly session when the voting took place. In another blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Narwekar reinstated the Maharashtra CM as the Sena's Legislative Party leader and approved the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the party chief whip in the place of Sunil Prabhu.

In a last-minute bid to avoid embarrassment in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Thackeray camp moved the Supreme Court once again minutes before the floor test today. It challenged newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to reinstate Shinde and replace the Chief Whip. Senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned this matter before a vacation bench of the SC comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari.