Employment Generation Will Solve Problem Of Terrorism In Kashmir: Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari while addressing "Employment opportunities by Ministry of MSME, Constraints & Problems faced by J&K youth" webinar said that Employment Generation will solve terrorism in Kashmir; Where there is poverty, unemployment; such problems(terrorism) arise there.

“Coronavirus is a blessing in disguise for us. No one world wants to do trade with China and this is golden opportunity for us. Jammu Kashmir has to do its development; no one will come from outside. We are here to extend any possible support for development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

'Government of India is making every effort'

While addressing stakeholders from Jammu and Kashmir, Gadkari said that the Government of India is making every effort for development in Jammu and Kashmir. Till March, Khadi Village turnover was 88000 Crore; in the next two years, we are aiming at 5 Lakh crore. We are working on Production and Market and on all strengths and weaknesses.

Gadkari asked Director Industries to draft a 25-year vision document of Jammu and Kashmir; with respect to employment potential, in consultation with state Government.

“Water, Power, Transport and Communication are must for development; Zojila Tunnel is being started. Delhi to Katra Express Way is being built. This will increase tourism. 49% investment in tourism is for employment generation,” he added.

He further added that 106 organizations by Khadi Gram Udyog; Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Bandipora have maximum Marino 5 Pashima work. We have sent machines to atomize work in Ladakh and conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future. “60% Pashmina comes from South Kashmir. 12 organizations are working; 12 new are formed. In 2019-20, 50 crore was the production and 40 crore was sale across India. 15000 people got employment of this. We are opening portal; so that it will reach world market," he said.

Stressing on increasing production of High Altitude honey in Jammu and Kashmir, Gadkari said, “ Honey at high altitude is 600 per kg at Amazon. We have increased budget by 10% to increase productions at mass level. We are working on making honey clusters. 5960 bee box have been distributed across Jammu and Kashmir brining employment to 1030 people. We will be starting campaign, “Use Honey, not Sugar”. We are working to make biscuit from Honey, it is under process. Honey from High Altitude of J&K can be sold at world market”.

