Everything Is Stable In Manipur, Says NEDA Convener

The political crisis in Manipur is gradually settling down. The Congress party faced a major embarrassment a day after the Secular Progressive Front met the Governor to stake claim demanding a floor test for the N Biren Singh led BJP government.

The timing of the Congress move was immature, especially a day ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. The last laugh was for BJP as its candidate, the titular king of Manipur Leishemba Sanajaoba got 28 votes to win the elections whereas the Congress candidate T Mangibabu got 24 votes. The government is now stable! This is what Chief Minister N Biren Singh told while having a telephonic conversation with this correspondent. It visibly is, if we go by what's on the ground. But mathematics is still on.

The man, who was instrumental in forming the BJP led government in Manipur, NEDA Convener Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has finally opened up. Speaking to the media today in Guwahati, Dr Sarma said that everything is stable. "We are working on the spirit of NEDA and NDA. Everything is stable, everyone is being heard and all issues will be resolved," he said. Dr Sarma will be in Manipur on Tuesday as a troubleshooter.

Cong gears up to attack NEDA

Meanwhile, Congress has also geared up to attack the NEDA and Dr Sarma. In a press conference of the SPF (Congress-led coalition parties), NPP Legislature Party leader L Jayantakumar stated that all 4 NPP MLAs didn't succumb to the pressure of the NEDA Convener in a meeting with the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, spokesperson of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee said, "This is a reiteration of the very fact that all 4 NPP MLAs will not support any BJP minority government in Manipur, even if CM of Manipur is replaced. This press conference in presence of all MLAs of SPF, including former CM O. Ibobi Singh, displays a clear majority."

The Congress spokesperson further questioned as 'what magic Himanta Biswa Sarma' will do in two to three days to resolve the internal crisis in BJP. He also challenged the BJP to face the floor test and asked as to why the party is running away from it.

