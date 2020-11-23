Last Updated:

Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Passes Away: Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders Pay Respects

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders pay tribute after Ex-Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi died on Monday

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi died on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Gogoi, a three-time chief minister, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at 5.34 pm.

Paying respects, Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family."

Other Congress leaders also expressed their condolences on social media. 

Gogoi was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2. His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and was put on invasive ventilation.

Gogoi was given dialysis on Sunday. His condition deteriorated further over the past few hours and it was stated to be "very very critical". Gogoi was the MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and a Union minister twice. 

(With PTI inputs)

