Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Passes Away: Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders Pay Respects

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi died on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Gogoi, a three-time chief minister, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at 5.34 pm.

Paying respects, Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family."

Other Congress leaders also expressed their condolences on social media.

Shocked to know about the demise of veteran @INCIndia leader and former CM of Assam Shri Tarun Gogoi Jee. The nation and Assam shall always be indebted towards your contribution and service. Tributes...



Condolences to @GauravGogoiAsm and family.



ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/qpi9ibufHD — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 23, 2020

Saddened to hear about the demise of senior Congress leader and former CM of Assam, Tarun Gogoi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 23, 2020

Deeply saddened by the demise of Former Chief Minister of Assam and Senior Congress leader Shri. Tarun Gogoi.



My condolences to his bereaved family. As the longest serving CM of Assam, he positively changed the face of the state and put it on a path of development. pic.twitter.com/QSDpMs1WeY — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 23, 2020

Saddened by passing away of @tarun_gogoi Ji, his demise leaves behind a big vaccum in National politics, people will never forget his contribution & role he played in development of Assam, condolences to @GauravGogoiAsm & entire family. — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) November 23, 2020

Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Former Chief Minister of Assam Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji.

True son of the soil and a popular leader. His contributions will be remembered fondly.

May the departed soul find peace,

my condolences to @GauravGogoiAsm & the entire family🙏 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 23, 2020

Gogoi was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2. His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and was put on invasive ventilation.

Gogoi was given dialysis on Sunday. His condition deteriorated further over the past few hours and it was stated to be "very very critical". Gogoi was the MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and a Union minister twice.

(With PTI inputs)