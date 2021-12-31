Ex-Cricketer Virender Sehwag's Sister Anju Sehwag Joins AAP In Delhi

Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday, December 31, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. Anju who is a social worker had contested on a Congress ticket in the year 2012 and won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillor election from Dakshinpuri Extension Ward, reserved for women. She had defeated Arti Devi, her BJP rival, by a margin of 558 votes.

About Anju Sehwag

Anju Sehwag was born to Chaudhary Krishan Sehwag and Krishna Sehwag in 1977. She is the elder sister of famous cricketer Virender Sehwag. Sehwag's family hails from the Chhudani village of Haryana's Jhajjar district.

Anju is married to businessman Chaudhary Ravinder Singh Mahalwal from South Delhi's Madangir village. Earlier, Anju worked as a Hindi teacher at Laxman Public School. In 2000, she moved from Najafgarh to Madangiri (part of Dakshinpuri ward) after she married contractor Ravinder Singh.

AAP wins Chandigarh civic body polls

On December 27, the AAP declared a massive win and pushed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the second spot in Chandigarh civic body polls. The BJP won 12 seats while the Congress managed to double its previous tally to eight and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged just one seat.

Congratulating the party over the win, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "This victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of the coming change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh today have chosen the honest politics of AAP, rejecting corrupt politics. Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of AAP. This time Punjab is ready for change."

चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम में आम आदमी पार्टी की ये जीत पंजाब में आने वाले बदलाव का संकेत है।चंडीगढ़ के लोगों ने आज भ्रष्ट राजनीति को नकारते हुए AAP की ईमानदार राजनीति को चुना है।



AAP के सभी विजयी उम्मीदवारों एवं सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



इस बार पंजाब बदलाव के लिए तैयार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 27, 2021

While speaking at a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said, "People of Punjab have decided to give an opportunity to AAP as they are tired of Congress and Akali Dal."

Sisodia said, "Everyone talks about AAP's governance as the party is focussed on the growth and development of the region." According to Sisodia, AAP wrote history in with their governance model in Delhi as leaders across the countries approach Kejriwal to learn about Delhi's model. "Today's win in Chandigarh is an example of hailing Delhi's model of governance," he added.

Image: ANI