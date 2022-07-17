Ex-Nepali PM Prachanda Engages In Talks With JP Nadda Under 'Know BJP'; Likely To Meet NSA

Former Nepal Prime Minister and Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' met BJP President JP Nadda under the 'Know BJP' campaign to discuss bilateral relations and enhance party-to-party ties. It's significant that this is the first time BJP has invited the Nepali Communist Party to India. Former Nepali PM also met Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar and discussed bilateral relations with a focus on deepening economic ties. The meeting with NSA Ajit Doval is also on the cards. Notably, Prachanda is on a three-day visit to India on the invitation of JP Nadda, accompanied by his daughter and son-in-law.

JP Nadda said that he held discussions with Prachanda on ways to strengthen the age-old cultural relationships including party-to-party engagements, under the party's 'Know BJP' campaign, launched to engage with political parties across the world."

It was an honour to welcome Shri Pushpa K Dahal “Prachanda”, Former PM of Nepal and to interact with him today at the BJP HQ in New Delhi as part of ‘Know the BJP’ initiative. pic.twitter.com/heLe3q2nUs — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 17, 2022

Jaishankar-Prachanda dialogue focus on Economic Ties

EAM Dr. Jaishankar tweeted and said that he was pleased to interact with the former Nepali PM, with negotiations centred on economic ties. "Pleased to welcome @cmprachanda to India on his visit at the invitation of BJP President @JPNadda ji. A productive discussion on strengthening our neighbourly relationship with a focus on economic cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Reflecting our Neighbourhood First policy, India will remain a steadfast partner of Nepal in its quest for progress and prosperity," he had said in another tweet.

Pleased to welcome @cmprachanda to India on his visit at the invitation of BJP President @JPNadda ji.



A productive discussion on strengthening our neighbourly relationship with a focus on economic cooperation. pic.twitter.com/GDA6G9cBff — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 16, 2022

This is for the first time that the BJP, under the 'Know BJP' drive, has given an invitation to the Nepali Communist Party. "This meeting is important and will be under the 'Know BJP' campaign. This is for the first time that the BJP has given an invitation to Nepali Communist Party," said BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale.

Both the leaders agreed to exchange party delegations to further strengthen cooperation. Later on both the leaders toured in the head office building. Shri @cmprachanda ji also met farmer leaders gathered in the party office. pic.twitter.com/4iGUNwhu2K — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) July 17, 2022

According to sources, the Communist Party of Nepal leader Prachanda is also likely to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

What is the 'Know BJP Campaign'?

The 'Know BJP' initiative is devised to project the party's vision, mission and work culture to the political parties across the world, Under the initiative, three meetings with leaders from across countries have been convened so far. The programme was kicked-off on the party's 42nd foundation day on April 6, 2022, held its second meeting on May 16, 2022 and the third meeting on June 4, 2022.

Under the 'Know BJP drive', JP Nadda has interacted with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Foreign Relations of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and also envoys of 47 countries.

Earlier, during a meeting with the Head of Missions of 13 countries, Nadda said, "It is our belief that there should be better communication between the political system and political parties of different countries so that we can understand the vision of each other."

“Issues between Nepal and India should be resolved diplomatically” https://t.co/REmvGf0Xor — ☭ Comrade Prachanda (@cmprachanda) July 17, 2022

Image: Twitter/@cmprachanda