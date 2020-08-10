Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee Undergoes Successful Brain Surgery After Testing COVID +ve: PTI

After testing positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), former President Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, on Monday, underwent successful brain surgery for the removal of a clot. The 84-year-old senior Congress leader is admitted at the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. He had announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, earlier in the day.

Former President undergoes brain surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery for removal of clot: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2020

Rajnath Singh visits ex-Prez

Enquiring about Mukherjee's health, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the hospital. He also met the doctors at the Army hospital. Praying for his speedy recovery, Singh also held the inaugural session of ‘Atmanirbharta Saptah’ via VC facility.

Visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the Doctors to enquire about the health of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. I pray for his well being and speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, Mukherjee had tweeted that he had tested positive while visiting the hospital for a separate procedure. He urged all people who came in contact with him to self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. Many politicians wished for his speedy recovery.