Putting a finality to his Congress stint, ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh is set to quit Congress, said reports on Thursday. Reports added that he will send his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi soon. While he reportedly said that he will not be joining any other party, the 79-year-old Congress veteran has affirmed that he cannot remain in Congress anymore, as per sources. Rahul Gandhi has called an emergency meeting to discuss the Punjab crisis and is currently enroute to his mother's house.

Capt to quit Congress

This development comes after the ex-CM met with met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in the national capital to raise security concerns in Punjab. Sources also informed that Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the second time on Thursday, after meeting Doval. The 79-year-old veteran has been contacted by the High Command in a bid to placate him.

On Wednesday, ex-CM Amarinder Singh held a 1-hour long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi - triggering rumours of his joining BJP. While Singh tweeted that he discussed the Farm bills and protests with the Home Minister, Akali Dal has speculated that the ex-CM may be made Union Agriculture minister. The 79-year-old Punjab CM resigned from his post after 4.5 years, accusing the Gandhis of humiliating him by siding with Sidhu.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief claiming he cannot 'compromise on Punjab's future', throwing Punjab once again into disarray. Sources state that Sidhu was miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet. He also complained that only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - got a portfolio of his choice, being sidelined by High Command in Cabinet expansion and giving a plum post to Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, but Channi has affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Sidhu has given an ultimatum to the party High command to resolve the issue.

Capt steps down

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this." Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi, five months ahead of state polls in February 2022.