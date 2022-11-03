Facing ED Summons, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of 'misusing' Central Agencies

After being summoned by the ED on Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused BJP of misusing the central investigative agencies. He linked this to BJP's desperation over its defeat in 4 by-elections held in UPA-ruled Jharkhand. Addressing a gathering a day earlier, he contended, "There is only one purpose behind the attempt to harass me- Dalits, Adivasis, Backward and Minorities should not get their rights. When I have the support of crores of people of the state, then none of their conspiracies will work".

Hemant Soren affirmed, "I have also been summoned at the request of our opposition. An attempt has been made to show how powerful the ED is. The opposition is harbouring the misconception that when they cannot face us politically, they will misuse the institutions. The people here will give them the answer to every conspiracy."

Escalating his attack on BJP, the Jharkhand CM opined, "History is witness that feudalists like the opposition can never think of the deprived and exploited. An archer like Eklavya was asked by his guru for his thumb. Now shoot that arrow. But this is the land of the heroic Sido-Kanhu. Our ancestors taught us never to give up. We have been taught to fight and win by fighting". As per sources, he is set to skip the ED summons and will instead visit Raipur to attend a prescheduled programme.

हमारे विपक्ष के अनुरोध पर हमें भी बुलावा आया है। यह दर्शाने का प्रयास किया गया है कि देखो ईडी कितना ताकतवर है।

विपक्ष इस गलतफहमी में हैं कि जब वह राजनैतिक रूप से हमारा सामना नहीं कर सके तो संस्थाओं का दुरुप्रयोग करेंगे। इनके हर षड्यंत्र का जवाब यहां की जनता इन्हें देगी। pic.twitter.com/f1XMMlm8FJ — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 2, 2022

Hemant Soren under ED scanner

Hemant Soren was asked to appear before the ED at 11 am today in connection with the illegal mining scam. The ED has already arrested Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra in this case. It has also carried out multiple searches across the country in this case during the last few months. In the 162-page charge sheet filed by the ED, Mishra and his associates Prem Prakash and Bacchu Yadav were named as the main accused in the scam worth Rs.1000 crore.

The central agency alleged, "PMLA Investigation revealed that Pankaj Mishra, who enjoys political clout, being the representative of the Chief Minister, MLA from Barhait, Sahibganj, Jharkhand controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahibganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices". It also recorded the statement of a former JMM treasurer who claimed that Soren was "very close" to Prakash. The ED also revealed that it recovered one "yellow colour file" marked as April 2019 to June 2022 with all bank details of Soren from Prakash's CA.