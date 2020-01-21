Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis Calls Urgent Meeting Over Alleged Rift In BJP's Mumbai Unit

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has called for an immediate meeting at the party's state head office on Tuesday evening at 6 pm. The call for a meeting comes after a rift broke out over the position of BJP's Mumbai president and it is understood that multiple members of the party want current President Mangalprabhat Lodha to not hold the position anymore.

Lodha is an MLA from Malabar Hill and had declared assets worth over Rs 441 crore in his poll affidavit. Many MPs and MLAs of the party are expected to be present at the Tuesday meeting.

READ: Shiv Sena Should Clarify Over Chavan's Statement: Fadnavis

READ: NCP-Congress-Sena Bickering Getting Out Of Hand, CM Uddhav Fast-tracks Coordination Panel

Tensions in Maharastra BJP

Tensions have been brewing in the BJP's state unit as well, especially with Fadnavis and Eknath Khadse. Earlier in the month, Fadnavis was on a visit to Jalgaon where the party's local leaders visited him and welcomed him, apart from Eknath Khadse.

Fadnavis later decided to go and meet Khadse where they had a long discussion. Khadse had earlier held Fadnavis responsible for not giving him the ticket for the assembly elections in Maharashtra.

READ: Sanjay Raut: 'If Amit Shah Can Resolve Kashmir Issue, Why Not Belagavi Dispute'

Earlier, Khadse expressed his dissatisfaction with the party leadership in Maharashtra. He has accused Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan of "intentionally" sidelining him during the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Eknath Khadse said, "I got the information from the BJP core committee that I was intentionally kept aside during elections because Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan were very upset with me and that is why they sidelined me."

READ: BJP Leader Birender Singh Resigns From Rajya Sabha