Fadnavis Calls For Boosting Health Infra & Concessions Post New COVID Curbs In Maharashtra

Minutes after the announcement of stricter COVID-19 curbs in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis opined that the top priority of the state government should be to improve the current healthcare system. He stressed that the woes of the patients will ameliorate only by ensuring the availability of beds, oxygenated beds, ventilators and Remdesivir. Taking a dig at the ruling dispensation in the state, Fadnavis demanded that funds worth Rs.3300 crore kept aside for containing COVID-19 spread should not be unspent like budget announcements and instead used immediately to procure beds and medical equipment.

Moreover, he accused Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of not factoring in the interests of all sections of the society. For instance, the former Maharashtra CM highlighted that there is no plan for farmers, small businessmen, barbershops and florists despite them accounting for a major proportion of employment. Moreover, he demanded the state government declare concessions on electricity bills, property tax and GST. At present, there are 35,19,208 novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 28,66,097 patients have recovered while 58,526 fatalities have been reported.

Here are the fresh 'Break The Chain' guidelines: