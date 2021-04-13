Last Updated:

Fadnavis Calls For Boosting Health Infra & Concessions Post New COVID Curbs In Maharashtra

Reacting to the announcement of new COVID-19 curbs, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis urged the Maharashtra government to improve the current healthcare system.  

Written By
Akhil Oka
Devendra Fadnavis

PTI/Twitter


Minutes after the announcement of stricter COVID-19 curbs in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis opined that the top priority of the state government should be to improve the current healthcare system. He stressed that the woes of the patients will ameliorate only by ensuring the availability of beds, oxygenated beds, ventilators and Remdesivir. Taking a dig at the ruling dispensation in the state, Fadnavis demanded that funds worth Rs.3300 crore kept aside for containing COVID-19 spread should not be unspent like budget announcements and instead used immediately to procure beds and medical equipment. 

Moreover, he accused Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of not factoring in the interests of all sections of the society. For instance, the former Maharashtra CM highlighted that there is no plan for farmers, small businessmen, barbershops and florists despite them accounting for a major proportion of employment. Moreover, he demanded the state government declare concessions on electricity bills, property tax and GST. At present, there are 35,19,208 novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 28,66,097 patients have recovered while 58,526 fatalities have been reported. 

Here are the fresh 'Break The Chain' guidelines:

  • State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am
  • No one to move in public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services
  • All public transport open fully - Autos: driver +2 ; Taxi: driver + 50%, Bus: full seating occupancy only
  • All offices to work from home except Central, state and local governments, banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices
  • Private vehicles can ply only for emergency, essential services
  • All restaurants, bars shut - only home delivery allowed
  • Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces all shut
  • All shops, malls, shopping centers not performing essential services shut
  • No religious, social, cultural, or political functions allowed. District collectors allowed to give permissions for political gatherings where polls are to be held. Attendees capped at 200 or 50% whichever is less.
  • E-commerce allowed delivery of essential goods and services
READ | Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'frontrunners' says Centre for Emergency use
READ | Amid Coronavirus surge, UP Health Minister says no ration for people without masks
READ | WHO warns coronavirus pandemic 'a long way from over', urges to follow safety measures
READ | Digital platforms create inclusive learning ecosystem to empower students amid COVID-19

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND