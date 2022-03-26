Fadnavis Counters Thackeray's 'taunts' At BJP, ED: 'Because Your House Is On Fire..'

Retorting to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's verbal attack on the BJP, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, slammed Thackeray for defending jailed minister Nawab Malik. Addressing the Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis said 'Ukraine should seek help of our CM as he has 'taunts bombs'. Fadnavis also slammed Thackeray for belittling the Enforcement Directorate saying 'Your house is on fire, so you call ED names'.

Fadnavis: 'Ukraine should seek our CM's help'

"Ukraine should now seek the help of our Chief Minister. He has the most powerful weapon - 'barbs'. The Chief Minister has to defend the affairs of Nawab Malik, how unfortunate ! You say Mehbooba Mufti? Those who oppose Yakub's execution are your ministers. Your house is in trouble, so do you call ED names," said Fadnavis.

Fuming at the BJP over Nawab Malik's arrest, ED raids on Thackeray kin, CM Uddhav Thackeray refuted allegations that Malik has connections with underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Instead, Thackeray questioned the central agencies and asked why they did not act against Malik for so many years. Nawab Malik - who has been arrested by the ED in connection to a PMLA - is in jail till April 4.

"If Nawab Malik had a connection with Dawood Ibrahim for yrs, what were central agencies doing for so many yrs? The matter is in court. I think LoP Fadnavis must be recruited by ED as he gave all the documents to ED," said Thackeray.

He added, "The way you have attacked my family and (want to) put me in jail...What is the use of exposing all these things? Court sees proof and decides...Put me in jail, I am not Krishna but can you say that you are not Kans?".

MVA under scanner

ED arrested NCP minister Nawab Malik in connection to an alleged land deal with aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Later, I-T department searched the premises of BMC Standing Committee chairperson Yashwant Jadhav in connection to alleged tax evasion. Moreover, ED has attached properties worth Rs 6.45 crore belonging to Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar.

The three allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have alleged that BJP was using central agencies against Maharashtra's ruling coalition in a bid to 'pressurize them to bow down'. In addition, Raut claimed that the central agencies are also hounding his and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's family members. Moreover, Sanjay Raut claimed that the Thackeray family is falsely being accused of building 19 bungalows in Alibaug. While BJP has given multiple deadlines for the coalition govt to fall, MVA has asserted, 'we will complete full 5 years'.