Fadnavis’ U-turn Over His Claim On Minister's Oath-taking: 'Nothing Unconstitutional'

Even as the BJP staged a walkout on Saturday, former CM of Maharashtra and now a leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis said that there is no restriction on anyone on taking anybody's name while swearing-in. He then said that Opposition does not mean that they are enemies. This comes after Fadnavis said on Saturday that oath-taking of Maha Vikas Aghadi's ministers was unconstitutional.

Speaking at the Maharashtra assembly, Fadnavis thanked everyone for choosing him as the leader of the opposition. He also congratulated CM Thackeray for winning floor test, and said that Opposition does not mean the enemy.

"Uddhav Thackeray cleared the floor test yesterday. I wanted to congratulate him yesterday. As a leader of the opposition, I congratulate him today. We have worked together. Due to some or the other reason, we may not be together but we will work for the interest of the people always. Those who know me also know that I never worked beyond the law. The decision of the speaker is final so I won't discuss that but we were not satisfied with it. I assure that we won't work beyond the constitutional principles. I want to clear that there is no restriction on taking anybody's name while swearing-in. Be is Shivaji or "Hinduhrudaya Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray," Fadnavis said.

Slamming Shiv Sena's 35-year old ally BJP, CM Thackeray, on Sunday, said that the Sena has not betrayed Hindutva, in his first Assembly address as CM. Defining a new 'Hindutva', he stated that the Sena's Hindutva did not involve 'chanting Jai Shree Ram and then turning away from their words. Reaffirming on his Hindutva he said that the Sena's Hindutva was intact and meant that 'it will keep its word'.

Earlier, on BJP's criticism and walkout, CM Thackeray said: "If taking oath in name of Shivaji and my parents is a sin then I will be glad to commit this sin many times. Ideologies of the opponents may be different but pointing out petty things and labelling them as a crime is not the culture of Maharashtra. This is not the Maharashtra I expect. Our country is ours. We are all Shivaji's descendants."

Earlier on Saturday, led by Devendra Fadnavis BJP staged a walkout. Speaking to media outside the assembly, said that the oath-taking and the session were illegal. "Today's session is invalid. The last assembly session was ended with the national anthem. It is an unconstitutional session. The oath taken by MLAs is also invalid, as the format has been mentioned in the Constitution. Some people invoked Bal Thackeray in their oaths, they removed his title. The CM's oath and vote of the MLAs are completely invalid and illegal. Never before in India have we seen that the protem Speaker was removed. In the history of the House, it has never happened that a floor test is held while the Speaker elections are not conducted. There shouldn't be a floor test. If their Speaker is not elected, their government will fall. That is why they are using tactics."

