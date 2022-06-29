Last Updated:

Fadnavis Speaks To Raj Thackeray Ahead Of Floor Test, MNS Supremo Assures Support: Sources

Shinde had also spoken to the MNS chief twice, once when he was in the hospital for a hip replacement surgery and second when he reached home.

Devendra Fadnavis

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray on Wednesday seeking his support ahead of the floor test on June 30, sources have revealed. Raj Thackeray has extended support to the BJP, Republic TV has learned. Notably, the MNS has one MLA in the assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde had also spoken to the MNS chief twice, once when he was in the hospital for a hip replacement surgery and second when he reached home after being discharged. The Thane strongman had not only inquired about the MNS chief's health but also discussed the ongoing political situation, sources revealed. 

As things stand, there are at least 39 Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs, and 7 Independents in the rebel camp. With the support of the BJP's 106 MLAs, the brigade can easily topple the Uddhav Thackeray government and cross the halfway mark in the assembly. The Shinde camp with 50 MLAs is expected to fly from Guwahati to Goa today before reaching Mumbai for a floor test tomorrow, sources have reported.

Fate of floor test hangs in limbo; SC to decide at 5 PM

After closely observing the political drama unfolding in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The former Chief Minister submitted a letter to the Governor, urging him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly. 

Taking cognizance of the 'disturbing events', Governor Koshyari has called for a special session of the Vidhan Sabha at 11 AM on June 30 with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister. The proceedings of the floor test will be concluded at 5 PM on 30.06.2022 and telecast live for which appropriate arrangements shall be made, he has directed.

However, ahead of the no-trust motion, Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu, represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, moved the SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, seeking a stay on the Governor's move. The SC is all set to decide on the legality of the floor test called by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 5 PM on Wednesday. 

