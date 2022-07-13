Fadnavis To Meet Raj Thackeray Today To Thank MNS Chief For Supporting Shinde Camp

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet MNS president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday to personally thank him for extending his support to the Sena-BJP alliance government. Fadnavis will arrive at Thackeray's residence in Mumbai at 2 pm today, sources informed Republic TV.

Earlier this month, the MNS chief had congratulated the newly sworn-in Deputy CM and hailed him for giving more priority to his party high command's orders than his own political ambitions.

In a letter shared on Twitter, Raj Thackeray wrote, "I congratulate you on becoming Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Everyone had thought that you will return as CM, but destiny had planned otherwise. You have made a lot of effort and hardship to bring this government. But despite that, you kept your tears aside and accepted directives by the party. The party's order is greater than anyone's ambition, and you have shown it from your actions. This thing should be remembered by workers and leaders of every party, across the nation and state. Truly congratulations!"

Raj Thackeray congratulates Maha CM Eknath Shinde

Prior to this, Raj Thackeray had also extended best wishes to Eknath Shinde on taking charge as the Chief Minister of the state,

calling it a 'moment of happiness.' He advised Shinde to take the right decisions and to 'be alert' as the CM.

"My heartfelt congratulations to you on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is indeed a moment of happiness for us. Providence has given you this opportunity. I hope you will prove it with your performance. Be alert. Take measured steps. Congratulations once again," the MNS chief wrote.

Days after leading a rebellion that led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde succeeded Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister, with the BJP's support. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is credited for the reformation of the BJP-Sena alliance government, took oath as the Deputy CM after the party's insistence.