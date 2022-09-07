Farmers Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal In Hisar Over Being Blamed For Delhi Pollution

Farmers in Haryana's Hisar on September 5 protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is on a two-day visit to the state in connection with the launch of his party's "Make India No. 1 Campaign".

Farmers raised slogans against Arvind Kejriwal at the PWD Rest house and demanded an apology from him for holding farmers responsible for pollution. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo had previously blamed Delhi's rising pollution levels on stubble burning in neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Arvind Kejriwal also came to talk to the farmers but they were adamant about an apology from him while raising slogans of "Kisan Ekta Zindabad".

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met family members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat in Hisar and demanded that a CBI probe be ordered into her death.

Kejriwal also launched his party's 'Make India No. 1' campaign and claimed that the country made the blunder of not giving importance to education when it gained Independence.

Starting the campaign from his home district, Hisar, the Delhi CM accused the ruling BJP in Haryana and the state's previous Congress government of closing government schools.

"The country should have focussed on education. We should have focussed on building good government schools in every nook and corner, every village and mohalla in war mode in 1947," Kejriwal told reporters, pointing at the mistake made after Independence.

