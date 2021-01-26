Last Updated:

Farmers Tractor Rally LIVE UPDATES: Red Fort Breached; MHA Chairs High-level Meeting

Farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nin pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police. Farmers plant flags at Red Fort

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
Farmers protest
Farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nin pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police. Farmers plant flags at Red Fort
pointer
16:08 IST, January 26th 2021
Red fort breached

In a shocking development on India's 72nd Republic Day, one of the protesting farmers breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol on Tuesday, as the farmers' tractor rally turned violent at several points in Delhi.

pointer
16:08 IST, January 26th 2021
Farmers parade turns violent

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shell against them. 

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off by the shameful visuals of farmers breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors in full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them.

pointer
16:08 IST, January 26th 2021
Delhi police overrun

 

pointer
16:08 IST, January 26th 2021
DTC bus vandalised

 

pointer
16:08 IST, January 26th 2021
Tractor speeds towards police as violence ensues in Farmers' rally

 

pointer
16:08 IST, January 26th 2021
Delhi police personnel rescued by farmers

 

pointer
16:08 IST, January 26th 2021
Tear gas shelled to disperse farmers

 

pointer
16:08 IST, January 26th 2021
Rakesh Tikait says 'no knowledge of violence'

 

pointer
16:08 IST, January 26th 2021
Farmers break barricades

 

pointer
16:08 IST, January 26th 2021
Tractor rally begins

Farmers' Republic Day parade plan

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rallies beginning from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders - proceed towards Haryana or Uttar Pradesh before returning back to the starting points covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. 

Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha have been asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. The unions have instructed that the parade should be carried out peacefully, no display of political flags, no loudspeakers without permission, no trolleys, animals, carts, no weapons or firearms. Moreover, the Delhi Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the rally on Republic Day from noon to 5 pm. Protests have continued for 62 days till date.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND