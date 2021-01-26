Farmers Tractor Rally LIVE UPDATES: Red Fort Breached; MHA Chairs High-level Meeting

Quick links:
In a shocking development on India's 72nd Republic Day, one of the protesting farmers breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol on Tuesday, as the farmers' tractor rally turned violent at several points in Delhi.
The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shell against them.
The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off by the shameful visuals of farmers breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors in full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them.
A Delhi Police personnel was looked after by other Police personnel as he fell unconscious while on duty at Dilshad Garden, during the farmers' protest. He is now being taken to a hospital after regaining consciousness. pic.twitter.com/9Rmp9BtAQR— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Delhi: Police officials sit on road in Nangloi to block the area where farmers holding tractor parade have reached pic.twitter.com/Rjiz26K4dk— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
DTC bus vandalised by protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi pic.twitter.com/ABxOkzlyjH— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
#WATCH Delhi: Protesting farmers vandalise a DTC bus in ITO area of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/5yUiHQ4aZm— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
#WATCH Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel pic.twitter.com/xKIrqANFP4— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
#WATCH: A Delhi Police personnel rescued by protesters as one section of protesters attempted to assault him at ITO in central Delhi. #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/uigSLyVAGy— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Police use tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi. #FarmersLaws pic.twitter.com/FiF68Q0cVM— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
#WATCH Protesters break barricade, attack police personnel and vandalise police vehicle at ITO in central Delhi pic.twitter.com/1ARRUX6I8E— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Rally is going on peacefully. I don't have any knowledge of it. We are at Ghazipur and are releasing the traffic here: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) when asked about incidents of violence at some locations, during the tractor rally.#FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/hDcWYOFwsU— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
#WATCH Protesting farmers reach ITO, break police barricades placed opposite Delhi Police headquarters #FarmLaws #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/F9HPrNNZF4— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Delhi: Protestors arrive near Pragati Maidan area from Ghazipur border, move towards central Delhi pic.twitter.com/nQDBoQy1EX— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Delhi: Farmers tractor rally reaches near ITO, Sarai Kale Khan from Ghazipur border pic.twitter.com/rsMjermEW8— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rallies beginning from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders - proceed towards Haryana or Uttar Pradesh before returning back to the starting points covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively.
Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha have been asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. The unions have instructed that the parade should be carried out peacefully, no display of political flags, no loudspeakers without permission, no trolleys, animals, carts, no weapons or firearms. Moreover, the Delhi Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the rally on Republic Day from noon to 5 pm. Protests have continued for 62 days till date.