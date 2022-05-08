UP CM Yogi Issues Strict Norms For Loudspeakers; 'No Festival Should Be Organised On Road'

Two days after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition seeking permission to use loudspeakers for the recitation of Azaan at a mosque, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 8 firmly confirmed that religious events should not be celebrated in public places, further stating that loudspeapers that have already been removed must not be used again.

Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi's office stated, "Religious events should be confined within the premises of religious places. No festival should be organised on the road. These events should not cause any inconvenience to the common citizens. Loudspeakers that have been removed should not be used again."

On May 6, while dismissing a petition seeking permission to use loudspeakers for the recitation of Azaan at a mosque, the Allahabad High Court ruled that the use of loudspeakers for Azaan is not a fundamental right. A plea was filed by Irfan of the Budaun area in Uttar Pradesh in the Allahabad HC to play Azaan using a loudspeaker in the Noori Masjid.

Dismissing the petition, the Allahabad HC ruled, "The law has now been settled that use of loudspeaker from the Mosque is not a fundamental right. Ever otherwise a cogent reason has been assigned in the impugned order. Accordingly, we find that the present petition is patently misconceived, hence the same is dismissed."

The court in its order further said that although Azaan is an indispensable practice in Islam, playing it over a loudspeaker is not a fundamental right. "Azaan is an integral part of Islam, but giving it through loudspeakers is not a part of Islam," the HC bench, comprising justices BK Vidla and Vikas noted.

Uttar Pradesh govt acts to remove illegal loudspeakers

On May 1, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government removed over 50,000 loudspeakers across various religious sites and additionally, the decibel levels of 60,000 loudspeakers were brought down to the limits as prescribed by courts.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the UP ACS had said, "Report from several districts have come on loudspeakers. Over 50,000 loudspeakers have been removed with consent. Over 60,000 loudspeakers volume has been reduced. This is a successful campaign so far. We are also speaking to several religious gurus. Things are happening on dialogues and consent."

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, MNS chief Raj Thackeray welcomed the decision of some mosques in the state to voluntarily remove the loudspeakers following the directions of the Supreme Court.

Image: Pixabay, PTI