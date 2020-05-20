FM Sitharaman Slams Cong Over 'migrant-bus' Row; Points '300 Trains To UP, 7 To C'garh'

Slamming Congress' hypocrisy over migrant 'bus' politics, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, stated that when UP had received 300 trains, Congress-ruled Chhatisgarh had received 7 trains, in an interview with ANI editor Smita Prakash. She added that while the population of the two states is not comparable, the population of migrants in Jharkhand and Chhatisgarh put together equal UP. Calling for unity in fighting COVID-19, she said that she did not wish to politicise the issue as 'all migrants were Indians'.

Priyanka Gandhi urges UP to allow 500 buses for migrants, says 'everyone’s responsibility’

FM: 'Unfair, dirty hypocrisy'

300 trains as opposed to 7. I'm not saying that size of the populations are comparable but the migrants probably are comparable. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand - the numbers maybe comparable to entire UP put together. This is unfair, dirty & clearly shows the hypocrisy of Congress: FM https://t.co/0ky1sYdhHO — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi: 'Allow buses, place BJP flags if you want'

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary (UP East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday, slammed UP CM Yogi Adityanath for not allowing 500 buses which were stranded at UP-Delhi border in Ghaziabad. She added that if those buses had been allowed 20,000 migrants to reach home. To date, 60 lakh migrants have returned back to UP, as stated by Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary.

Migrant bus controversy

Vadra had arranged 1000 buses to transport migrants walking towards UP, which was accepted by the Yogi government. But after demanding details of the buses and drivers, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma stated that of the 1000 buses -297 buses did not have fitness certificates, 98 were three-wheelers, cars & ambulances and 68 vehicles did not have any papers. Congress rebel MLA Aditi Singh too has slammed her party for 'fraud', while Congress claims that UP government is politicising the issue.

UP's migrant rush

On Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, revealed that 838 trains have brought migrant workers, from other states till date. Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh government instructed all district magistrates to arrange buses for migrant workers, who are found walking on foot, to send them to their homes. While the government has also banned the entry of any migrants on foot and trucks in the wake of the three notable tragedy, killing 82 migrants travelling in trucks, the government is currently, preparing a database of the skills of the incoming workers to provide employment to 20 lakh people as per their skills and has suspended 35 labour laws for three years.

