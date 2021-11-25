Fmr Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma Announces Merger With TMC, Says Cong Failed As Oppn In State

In a massive development, former Meghalaya Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Mukul Sangma has quit the grand old party. Sangma along with 12 other MLAs has joined hands with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Following his exit, Sangma said that he has now taken the ‘right decision’.

Speaking to reporters in Shillong, Congress leader Mukul Sangma said that the decision has been taken to join TMC. He also fired shots at Congress for 'failing as an opposition' in the state. “We have taken a decision to merge with the Trinamool Congress,” Sangma said.

Explaining the decision to quit the grand old party, Sangma said, “A complete sense of commitment towards serving the people has brought us to take this decision. In the 2018 Assembly elections, we were confident of forming govt but we could not.” He went on to add that the opposition MLAs had stuck close for the state until now.

“Again, post-poll there were activities to poach our members,” he said. However, he went on to add that the Congress failed as an opposition in the state, “This group of 17 we have, collectively demonstrated our commitment...the commitment towards the state has superseded everything else...we are failing in our duty as far as the role of the opposition is concerned. Congress has failed to play the role of the main opposition party in the country,” Sangma said.

Meghalaya TMC coup

Veteran Congress leader Mukul Sangma along with 12 MLAs have given a letter to the Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly saying that they are forming another group and supporting the TMC. In October, speculations began doing the rounds that Mukul Sangma was reportedly unhappy with the MPCC (Meghalaya Pradesh Congress) president Vincent Pala, who was elected as the state unit chief without deliberations. Reports suggested that a miffed Sangma had raked up the support of 14 legislators from the Garo Hills region, which prompted ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi to summon him to the national capital to meet the high command.

During this period, the leader had also met Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, and the Trinamool Congress leadership in Kolkata, creating a buzz that he may switch to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or TMC. The decision comes despite Congress emerging as the single largest party in Meghalaya in the 2018 assembly elections with 21 seats. The grand old party failed to gain support from regional parties following which the National People's Party (NPP) formed the government with the support of the People's Democratic Front, United Democratic Front and BJP. With the exit of Mukul Sangma and 12 others today, the Congress has been reduced to single digits in the region.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI