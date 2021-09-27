Former Goa CM Resigns From Congress; 'No Hope Or Will To Prevent The Collapse Of Party'

Former Goa Chief Minister and serving MLA Luizinho Faleiro on Monday tendered his resignation. In a letter addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, with 'deep sorry and regret' the veteran narrated the poor plight of Congress in the state, which as per him is working in contrast to the ideologies of its founding fathers. Underlining that he sees 'absolutely no hope or will to prevent the collapse of the party' in the, he tendered his resignation from the party post as well as all other posts that he got by virtue of his being part of the party.

Luizinho Faleiro resigns

In the letter, Luizinho Faleiro stated how his association with the grand old party began during his youth days when he participated in movements of the state as a 'soldier of the party', and thereafter, it continued till 2007. In 2007, he was entrusted with the national responsibility by being made the party General Secretary- a post he served till 2017, when he was asked to shift back to Goa before the Assembly polls in the state.

Talking about the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the veteran leader underlined how the party in spite of defeating the entire BJP and having a clear majority could not form the government because he was prevented by the then AICC desk in charge from submitting a letter to the Governor to take a claim on the government. 'a decision that cost us the government, and allowed the BJP to steal the mandate'.

Luizinho Faleiro then described the penance he was subjected to in the period thereafter, and said, "I bore the pain, but it was nothing in comparison to the pain borne by the people of Goa," and added, "From 18 MLAs, we were reduced to just 5, an unmistakable dent in the history of our party."

'Absolutely no hope or will to prevent the collapse of Congress'

Underlining that the Goa unit has become 'a cruel parody' of what Congress stands for, the veteran leader added that it is led by a coterie of leaders who 'prioritize personal gains over the responsibility' the party owes to the people. Under their leadership, the veteran leader added, "We have utterly failed to even be an effective Opposition."

"I see absolutely no hope or even the will to prevent the collapse of the party and change for better", Luizinho Faleiro further said, and on this basis, added, "I resign from the party and all its positions and will carry out the constitutional requirements of tendering my resignation as MLA, from the assembly to the Honourable Speaker shortly."