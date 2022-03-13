Former PM Manmohan Singh, 5 Other Senior Leaders Skip CWC Meeting Called By Sonia Gandhi

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, ex-defence minister AK Antony, and four other senior leaders were missing from the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday, March 12. The meeting had been called party's interim president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the recent poll debacle, where Congress not only failed to retain the state of Punjab but also saw a sharp decline in its numbers.

According to ANI, Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, MP A Chella Kumar, former Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Tariq Hameed Karra and G Sanjeeva Reddy decided to skip the meeting today. Antony was missing from the meeting after testing positive for COVID-19. The reason behind the absence of the other senior leaders, including Dr Singh, is unknown.

Earlier today, amid speculation over whether the Gandhi-Vadra family will resign from all key Congress posts they hold, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanded that Rahul Gandhi be reinstated as the head of the party. "Rahul Gandhi must become head of the Congress party. No one from Gandhi family has become PM for close to 30 years now. Gandhi family is important to strengthen Congress," he said.

On the other hand, sources have reported that G-23 dissenting members suggested 62-year-old Mukul Wasnik for the post of the party president. However, the proposal was shot down by the High Command. The dissenters led by veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad are expected to raise their demands for reforms in the CWC meeting.

Congress party's election drubbing

In another repeat of its national and state-level losses, the Congress party was reduced to a mere 18 seats while the AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. The party did not just lose the state but also only four cabinet ministers were able to retain their seats. Its purported big guns like Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and sitting CM Charanjit Channi both lost to AAP candidates.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In UP, Congress won only two seats, failing to retain both Gandhi bastions - Amethi and Rae Bareli. In the hilly state, the party won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic second term with 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to a mere five seats, and in Goa, the party failed to stop the BJP from retaining power.

