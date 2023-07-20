Barbaric Manipur Video Horrifies India, Triggers Demands & Assurances Of Strictest Action

The bloodcurdling video showing two women being paraded naked by an armed mob of men in Manipur has evoked Nationwide outrage and condemnation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep distress and assured the country that no culprits will be spared, while the Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, has said that his government will try to ensure capital punishment for the culprits.

Addressing the media on Thursday outside Parliament before the start of the Monsoon session, PM Modi said, "Today, as I stand before you, next to this temple of democracy, my heart is filled with anguish and anger. The incident that has come before us from Manipur is one that any cultured and educated society would feel ashamed of. Who are these culprits, who are these sinners, how many are they, who are they -- this has its place. But the humiliation is of the entire Nation. 140 crore citizens are having to feel ashamed."

"I appeal to all Chief Ministers that they strengthen the law and order in their states, especially for the security of our mothers and sisters. That they take stringent steps and action - whether the incident be of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur. In this Country, in any corner of India, in any state government, rise above politics and division and uphold law and order and the respect and dignity of women. I want to assure citizens, no culprit will be spared. The full force of the law will be applied. What has happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," the PM added.

Will seek capital punishment for culprits: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Issuing his first response to the appalling incident, which took place on May 4, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh promised that his government would ensure strict action against all the culprits, and was even considering the possibility of capital punishment.

"My heart goes out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday," Biren Singh tweeted on Thursday, adding that first arrest has been made.

"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," the Manipur CM said.

CJI Chandrachud asks Centre, state govts to take action

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the distressing video of heinous sexual violence that emerged from Manipur, and sought a response from the Central as well as state governments in the matter. CJI DY Chandrachud directed the governments to take stern action, otherwise, the apex court will have to step in.

"We are very worried after seeing the video. We will give a little time for the government to take action, otherwise, we will step in. Let the Centre and the state apprise us of the steps taken. We will take this on July 28," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.

"Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife is the grossest of constitutional abuse. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged," the CJI said.

Opposition calls incident shameful, attacks Centre

On the Manipur situation, Congress chief Malliarjun Kharge said, "Our party has visited Manipur. Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur and talked to the people. We want a discussion on Manipur and after the discussion, we also want the government to take the Opposition leaders there, but they are not doing so."

Kharge, while addressing the Rajya Sabha, said, "Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and the PM is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside."

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took to his Twitter and said, "PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. I.N.D.I.A will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur."

Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal called the Manipur incident "shameful and condemnable". "This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in Indian society. The situation in Manipur is becoming very worrying. I appeal to the PM to pay attention to the situation in Manipur. Please take strict action against the culprits seen in the video of this incident. There should be no place for people of such criminal nature in India," Kejriwal said.

Attacking the Centre, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "A painful video has come from Manipur. The sad thing is that the BJP government is not ready to accept that all is not well in Manipur. 38 parties met for the NDA meeting, I want to ask if anyone asked PM why Manipur is burning. People have now understood the meaning of double-engine government. BJP is not able to provide security to the country. Manipur is burning and they are holding a meeting in a five-star hotel."

Congress MP Manish Tiwari raised alarm over the situation in Manipur saying that the northeastern state is a border state and if the situation is not conducive, it would have a "far-reaching impact". "There should be a sensitive and responsible debate (in Parliament) over the Manipur situation in both Houses. Manipur is a border state and if the situation is not conducive there and peace & harmony suffer a blow, it will have a far-reaching impact."

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "PM was compelled to react on the video because it has become viral now... Genocide is going on there." Adding further he said, "Justice will prevail only when the CM is removed and the PM orders CBI inquiry."

DCW chief Swati Maliwal also expressed her distress over the Manipur video. "I am unable to sleep after watching the video which has come from Manipur. The incident happened 2.5 months ago but no arrest has been made so far. I am ashamed that no one has been arrested. The central government is silent, PM has not made a single statement. I am writing today to the Manipur CM and PM Modi to end the violence in Manipur and take action against the accused and police officials."

'Unfortunately, Opposition parties view it politically': Union Minister slams Oppn

On Manipur, Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "Unfortunately, Opposition parties view it politically. We said in the House that we are ready for discussion but they (Opposition) want to run away from it...It is because there are some cases in Opposition-ruled states. Rajasthan reports the highest number of cases of crime against women. I ask Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi - do you see women in just one state?"

"Will Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition remain silent spectators over the crime against women in Rajasthan? Why do you differentiate between women?... How can you do that? Do you consider women as a political tool and want to continue with this?... Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi, you will have to answer on Rajasthan," he said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed Congress and Opposition for not letting the Parliament run and have a discussion on the Manipur situation. "After seeing the Opposition's attitude it becomes clear that they have made up their mind to not let the Parliament function."

"Even when Govt made it clear that we are ready to discuss the Manipur incidents, Congress and other Opposition disrupted the proceedings of the House and did not let discussions take place as per the rules. This makes it clear that they absolutely do not want the Parliament to function," he added.