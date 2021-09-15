'Gandhi Would Have 2-3 Women With Him; Ever Seen Mohan Bhagwat With Any?': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unveiled a new logo dedicated to the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) committee on Tuesday. The Wayanad MP, while addressing the Mahila Congress Foundation Day, ignited a lamp that had oils collected from Mahila Congress workers. The AIMC claimed that the lamp signified the committee's struggle against injustice, cost inflation and crimes against women. While speaking at the event, the Wayanad MP touched upon a variety of topics including the difference in ideologies against the Centre, going on to question the BJP's principles. He also unveiled a booklet that described the anti-women policies of the current BJP government, titled 'Sachcha Aapke Dwar'.

Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by Mahila Congress president Netta D'Souza. She was appointed by party chief Sonia Gandhi as the acting president of the Congress women's wing after ex-president Sushmita Dev joined the Trinamool Congress. During the function, Rahul Gandhi greeted the gathered crowd and flagged off the event by igniting a lamp. While addressing the event, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi brought up the difference in ideologies between the BJP and the Congress, including an attack on RSS and its supremo Mohan Bhagwat.

Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS with Mahatma Gandhi's reference

While attacking the ideologies of the RSS, Rahul Gandhi said, "The man who understood Hinduism and made it a practice is Mahatma Gandhi. If Mahatma Gandhi understood Hinduism, then why did the RSS ideology shoot 3 bullets in his chest?

Mahatma Gandhi is an example. He understood non-violence most appropriately, and non-violence is a foundation of Hinduism,

then why did the man of RSS ideology, Sarvarkar ideology, Godse, shoot him? I can compromise with other ideologies, but I can never compromise with the ideology of RSS and BJP." Rahul Gandhi in his address then went on to claim that the BJP had attacked 'Lakshmi and Durga quoting, "wherever they go, one place, here they kill the Lakshmi, there they kill Durga."

Targets Centre for suppressing women; calls BJP 'fake Hindus'

Rahul Gandhi termed the BJP as 'fake Hindus', stating. "What kind of Hindu are they? They use Hindus', they trade the religion but they are not Hindus." Additionally, he remarked, "When you see (Mahatma) Gandhi's picture, you'll see 2-3 women around him. Have you seen a picture of Mohan Bhagwat with any woman?." The Congress leader while making this statement called out the central government for suppressing women. He instead claimed at the Mahila Congress Foundation Day event that the Congress gave women a platform stating, "Modi-RSS didn't make any woman PM of the country, Congress made."

Rahul Gandhi appointed as Delhi Mahila Congress president

Notably, on September 13, Delhi Mahila Congress passed a resolution to appoint Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to lead the party wing as its President. This decision was passed during a meeting chaired by AIMC chief Amrita Dhawan in the presence of AIMC president Netta D'Souza. The decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the president was unanimous. Back in July 2019, Rahul Gandhi had formally resigned as the Congress president.

Image: AIMC/PTI