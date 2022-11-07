Gauhati HC Rejects Sisodia's Petition For Quashing Defamation Case Filed By Assam CM Sarma

The Gauhati High Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia seeking to quash the case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against him.

The case was filed by Sarma against Sisodia in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Kamrup district. Manish Sisodia has been asked to appear before the court on November 19, noted Advocate General of Assam Devajit Lon Saikia.

The criminal defamation case was in relation to Sisodia's allegation that the Assam government gave contracts to CM Sarma's wife's firm to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) kits above market rates in 2020.

Addressing a press conference in July, Sisodia claimed that the Assam government had procured PPE kits for Rs 600 per piece from other companies while then Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa during the COVID pandemic in 2020 gave urgent orders to companies of his wife and son's business partners for 990 per piece "taking advantage of the COVID-19 emergency".

“While the contract given to the firm of Sarma’s wife was cancelled as the company could not supply PPE kits, another supply order was given to the firm belonging to the business partners of his son at a rate of Rs 1,680 per kit," the AAP leader had claimed citing a media report.

The charges were denied by the Assam government as well as Sarma separately. Sisodia can face up to two years in prison if the defamation is proven to be true.

This development comes at a time when Sisodia is named as an accused in liquorgate scam linked to alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22. Another AAP minister Satyendar Jain is in judicial custody in a money laundering case, it can be recalled.