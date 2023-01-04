Gayathri Raguram Quits BJP, Alleges 'women Not Safe' Under Annamalai's Leadership In TN

Suspended BJP leader from Tamil Nadu Gayathri Raguram on Tuesday tendered her resignation from the party citing a lack of respect and equal opportunities for women. She alleged that the women workers under Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai are not safe amid ongoing differences with the latter.

Gayathri Raguram quits Tamil Nadu BJP unit

It is pertinent to mention that Gayathri was suspended from all designations by Annamalai for six months where he accused Gayathri of being continuously involved in party unlawful activities and directed party cadres to not be in touch with her.

In a series of tweets, Gayathri announced her resignation highlighting several issues and attacking Tamil Nadu unit state chief.

Taking to Twitter, Gayathri said, "I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from Tamil Nadu BJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights and respect for women. Under Annamalai's leadership, women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider".

— Gayathri Raguramm 🇮🇳🚩 (@Gayathri_R_) January 2, 2023

In yet another tweet, she mentioned, "No body cares about true karyakartas, the only goal is to chase away true karyakartas by Annamalai. I wish the best for BJP. Modi Ji you are special, you are father of Nation, You will always be my Vishwaguru & great leader. Amit Shah ji you will always remain my Chanakya guru."

Gayathri went on to slam Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai and blamed him for her decision to quit. She also expressed concerns over safety of women in the party and advised them to be aware.

"Today I took this hasty decision and credit goes to Annamalai. Further I want to care less about Annamalai. He is cheap tactic liar and adharmic leader. Thanking all the karyakartas whom I worked with for 8 years whom I shared great love and respect with. It was a great journey. Hurting others is not Hindu dharma. I cannot continue under Annamalai leadership, Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don’t trust that someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Believe yourself. Never stay where you are not respected." she added.