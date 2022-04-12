Gehlot asks HPCL to expedite work on Barmer refinery project

Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing construction work of an oil refinery and a petrochemical complex in Barmer and asked HPCL to expedite the project.

Gehlot said that the state will emerge as a hub of petroleum-based industries, and there will be a lot of employment once the petrochemical complex, which is being constructed along with the refinery at Pachpadra (Barmer), starts functioning.

He directed the HPCL officers to accelerate the work of the project by increasing the resources required.

The chief minister also suggested setting up of an inter-departmental working group comprising officers of all departments associated with the project and HPCL so as to resolve any issues on time.

The chief minister reviewed the progress of nine main refinery units and four petrochemical units. He also urged the local youth to set up small units in the petrochemical complex.

Meanwhile, mines and petroleum minister Pramod Jain Bhaya assured that his department will extend all possible cooperation to complete the work of the refinery within the stipulated time.

HPCL CMD MK Surana said that more than 40 per cent of the physical works have been completed so far incurring Rs 15,225 crore. The total cost of the refinery is estimated at Rs 43,129 crore, and it will have the capacity of 9 MMTPA.

The work of six units out of nine main units will be completed by March 2023, and efforts will be made to complete the remaining units on time, Surana said, adding that around 20,000 people have been employed in this project.

A green belt is being developed in the petrochemical complex covering around 300 km. A township, school and hospital buildings will also be built near the refinery, he said. PTI AG AG HVA HVA

