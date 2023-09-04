'Ghamandiya Bloc Must Apologise': Anurag Thakur On DMK's Remark On Sanatan Dharma

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday lambasted the I.N.D.I.A coalition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, by saying that the 'Ghamandiya alliance' should apologise to the people of India.

While speaking at a writers' conference in Chennai, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's minister son drew a parallel between 'Sanatan Dharma' and diseases such as dengue and malaria. Affirming that the Hindu religion shouldn't just be opposed, but 'eradicated,' the minister said Sanatan Dharma is against the idea of social justice.

Referring to the opposition alliance ‘Ghamandiya' (arrogant), a term coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attack the opposition, Thakur said, "The Ghamandiya alliance leaders should note that Santana Dharma 'Tha, Hai, Aur Rahega.' The effort to insult Sanatan Dharma was done earlier too by the I.N.D.I.A leaders. They continue to disrespect Hindus everywhere across the country. They have indulged themselves into polarisation for political brownie points."

He added that the people of this country have recognised the real face of 'Ghamandiya alliance' (I.N.D.I.A) leaders. "They should apologise to the country or else the people won't forgive them," said the Union Minister accusing the opposition leaders of not discussing about development in their respective states.

'Why is Rahul Gandhi silent?'

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also launched a blistering attack on opposition bloc leaders for remaining silent over the 'anti-Hindu' remark made by the Tamil Nadu Minister. During a press conference in Delhi, he said the opposition is insulting the Sanatan Dharma just for the vote bank politics and highlighted that India's culture and heritage are inspired by Sanatana.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin has compared Sanatana Dharma with Dengue and Malaria, why Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar are silent on this statement? Rahul Gandhi is only Hindu during polls... For vote bank politics the INDIA bloc is doing this. They are anti-Hindu...India's culture, and heritage are Sanatana," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party MPs on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Principal Resident Commissioner of the Tamil Nadu House, in New Delhi, demanding an apology from Udhayanidhi Stalin.