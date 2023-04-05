Ghulam Nabi Azad Calls PM Modi 'a Statesman', Has THIS Message For Rahul And Congress

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him a "statesman". He also lashed out at Congress leadership stating that they do not influence the masses. The former Congressman also made a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi saying that legacy cannot "go by genes".

Azad heaps praises to PM Modi

Speaking to ANI, the DPAP chief said, "I must give credit to Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As Leader of the Opposition I did not spare him on any issue be it Article 370 or CAA or hijab. I got some Bills failed but I must give him the credit that he behaved like a statesman, not taking revenge for that."

Azad who resigned from the Grand Old Party last year over the difference of opinion with the party leadership, particularly with Rahul Gandhi, refuted the allegations made by his critics in Congress that he was working with the BJP to destabilise it.

"That is stupid. If G23 was the spokesperson of the BJP, why Congress makes them MPs? Why have they made them MPs, general secretaries and office bearers? I’m the only one who formed the party. The rest of the people are still there. It is an ill-conceived, immature and childish allegation," he said.

'Congress leadership does not influence masses': Azad

The DPAP chief hit out at his former party saying that the current leadership in the Nehru-Gandhi party has no appeal from the people. "Nehruji, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi could bear the shock, they had endurance, they had public support and respect and their work over a period they could rebound. Current Congress leadership has no influence among people, so they have to work 10 times more," Ghulam Nabi said.

Making a veiled attack on the disqualified MP from Wayanad, Azad said, "If somebody says Indira Gandhi did, I will do that, no, it’s wrong; Nehru did, I will do (that) no; Rajiv Gandhi did it, I will do (that) no. Legacy cannot go by genes." Adding further he said he is not only talking about the Grand Old Party but also every other political party.

"I may have some differences with leadership, (but) I have no differences with Congress party or Congress ideology; two things one is Congress ideology and one is previous Congress leadership and one is present leadership. I have no difference of opinion with Congress ideology, no difference of opinion with earlier Congress leadership," the DPAP chief told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that after quitting his former party, Ghulam Nabi formed his political party (DPAP) in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir last year. Recently, the former Rajya Sabha member also penned a book 'Azaad: An Autobiography’, highlighting his working relationship with Gandhi family members.

(With inputs from ANI)