Gifting Amit Shah-Sardar Patel Portrait, Tejasvi Surya Reveals BJP Chief's Key '4 Words'

Politics

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday, January 18, took to Twitter and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for inaugurating his office. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tejasvi

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday, January 18, took to Twitter and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for inaugurating his office. According to him, Shah's "four-word blessing" powered him to become the MP of Bengaluru South. He added that he is grateful to "New India's Sardar Patel" for consenting to inaugurate the office and motivating the team.

Amit Shah inaugurates Surya's MP Office

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya's office in Jayanagar. During the inauguration, Tejasvi Surya gifted Amit Shah a portrait with a picture of Shah along with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - the first Home Minister of India. Apart from Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present at the inauguration ceremony. 

BJP's Tejasvi Surya had defeated Congress' Karnataka Rajya Sabha MP BK Hariprasad in the May 2019 Lok Sabha elections and bagged his seat in the Bengaluru South constituency with over 3 lakh votes. The seat has had a strong BJP hold for the last 28 years. Surya, who is largely known as a Sangh leader, had campaigned along the lines of  BJP leaders basing his speeches on nationalism, anti-terrorism, development, and anti-dynasty.

Read: MP Tejasvi Surya reacts to a question asked on KBC about Aikido

Caught on Camera

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of the SDPI workers who allegedly wanted to kill Tejasvi Surya at a pro- Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Bengaluru on December 22. The video showed RSS worker Rajesh- the man wearing orange who was riding alone is pursued by SDPI workers on two bikes. Following him, on a black scooter are two assailants wearing helmets, and behind them, on another scooter are two more assailants.

Read: Protests in BJP over ticket distribution, Delhi Cantt workers demonstrate outside Nadda's residence

Further, as their original plan did not succeed due to the police presence, the SDPI workers attacked Varun, who was supplying water and taking care of the participants at the rally. According to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, Irfan, Syed Akbar, Syed Siddiqui, Akbar Basha, Sanaulla and Sadiq Amin were arrested in this case.  

Read: Siddaramaiah targets Home Minister Amit Shah over funds for Karnataka floods and CAA

Read: BJP's Tejasvi Surya assures Co-op Bank depositors that govt will protect their interests

Published:
