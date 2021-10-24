Goa Assembly Polls: P Chidambaram Takes Dig At TMC, AAP, Calls Them 'marginal Players'

Ahead of Goa assembly polls, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the TMC will be "marginal players" and that the Congress is best positioned to defeat the BJP and form the next government.

Chidambaram asserted that the Trinamool Congress' foray into Goa "appears to be an imposition from the top that is based in West Bengal" and said he does not know the Mamata Banerjee-led party's motive in trying to start a unit in Goa by 'encouraging defections' from other parties.

"Goa is one of the five states going to elections early next year. All states are equally important and, in that sense, Goa is important. Congress and the people of Goa have had a long and special bond. Congress understands that Goa, Goans and Goa's way of life are unique," the Rajya Sabha member said in an interview with PTI.

He added, "We enter the election arena with the intention of winning the election and forming a Congress government in 2022. The party's preparations are methodical and strong."

"I suppose it may be possible to accommodate smaller parties in a few seats if they are so inclined. I cannot speculate about any party. In our assessment, AAP and TMC will be marginal players in the 2022 Goa election," Chidambaram further said.

Goa Assembly Polls

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader late Manohar Parrikar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro into the party.

(With PTI Inputs)