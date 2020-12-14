Goa ZP Election: CM Pramod Sawant Thanks Voters For Reposing 'trust' In BJP

After the BJP managed to get a clear mandate in the Goa Zilla panchayat polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked the people for their trust in the BJP, asking them to join the party in shaping a glorious 'Swayampurna' or a 'self-reliant' Goa in the coming times. With the counting still underway, the BJP has managed to win 14 seats in the local body polls, while the Congress has won 2, and the MGP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have bagged 1 seat each.

I humbly bow down before the people of Goa for the trust they have reposed onto the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Govt of Goa working under my leadership.

Let us shape a glorious and Swayampurna (Self Reliant) Goa by taking ahead the same trust and confidence! — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 14, 2020

Goa ZP elections

The Goa Zilla Panchayat elections were held on 48 out of the 50 constituencies this year. As per the latest reports, the mandate seems to be tilting in favor of the saffron party which has won 14 seats. This is also the first time that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has managed to make inroads in the state winning the Benaulim seat. Other notable parties are the Congress with 2 seats and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) with 1 seat. Independent candidates have won 5 seats, so far.

There was 58.43 per cent voting in North Goa district and 55 per cent in South Goa district, as per the Goa State Election Commission (SEC). A total of 2,27,916 male and 2,21,972 women voters exercised their franchise in the elections which were held on ballot papers this year. The counting of votes began this morning.

Polling did not take place in two constituencies this year. Voting was canceled in Navelim due to the death of a candidate, while in Sancoale, a BJP candidate won unopposed.

