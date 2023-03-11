Gujarat Assembly Passes Resolution Against BBC Over Documentary On PM Modi

In a resolution passed by the Gujarat Assembly on Friday, the Centre was urged to take harsh action against the BBC for maligning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image with its documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"The documentary was not just against PM Modi but against all 135 crore citizens of the country," said minister Harsh Sanghavi. "PM Modi dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation, weaponized the instrument of development, and gave a befitting reply to anti-national elements. He worked hard to put India on the global stage," he said.

BBC documentary

'India: The Modi Question', a documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots, was released by the BBC in January this year. The documentary triggered controversy as it disregarded the Supreme Court's clear ruling and made references to Modi's management of the riots while he served as chief minister of Gujarat during the riots in 2002.

It was referred to as a "propaganda piece" by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since it had a "colonial mindset".

British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, said during a visit to India during a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that the BBC is an independent organisation.

"I didn't see the documentary, but I've seen reactions in the UK and India. The BBC is an independent organization and separate from the government. I enjoy a strong personal relationship with Dr. Jaishankar...relationship between UK and India is growing stronger by the day," said Cleverly when asked about the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.