Gujarat Civic Polls Results 2021 LIVE: BJP Set For Landslide Victory; AIMIM Opens Account

Quick links:
AAP breaches BJP's citadel.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 23, 2021
Wins 8 seats in Surat as of now.
🔹4 seats of Ward no. 4
🔹4 seats of Ward no. 16
Leading on several other seats all across Gujarat.
Kejriwal's 'Delhi Model' is giving hope to Gujarat.#GujaratLocalBodyPolls
AIMIM leading in 3 seats.
At 12 noon, officially declared results of 6-city Gujarat civic polls:
Party Position-
BJP heading towards landslide victory in #GujaratLocalBodyPolls. pic.twitter.com/mlpsCGam3x— Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) February 23, 2021
The story of two political parties:— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) February 23, 2021
After 25 years in power, BJP sweeps Gujarat ( municipal elections).
After 5 years, Congress cannot retain Puducherry.
BJP nominees Dineshchandra Anavadiya and Rambhai Mokariya were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat as the opposition Congress did not field candidates for the two vacant seats, one of which was held by its veteran leader Ahmed Patel.
The two seats had fallen vacant following the demise of the sitting MPs belonging to the Congress and the BJP. One of the seats was held by veteran Congressman Ahmed Patel since 1993 till his death on November 25 last year due to complications related to COVID-19. The other seat fell vacant as BJP's Abhay Bharadwaj, a first time MP elected to the RS in 2019, too, died on December 1 due to the coronavirus infection.
Returning Officer C B Pandya declared Anavadiya and Mokariya as elected uncontested from the two seats on Monday, which was the last date of withdrawal of forms. Two dummy candidates of the BJP, Rajnikant Patel and Kirit Solanki, withdrew their nominations on Saturday.
With the bypoll to the two seats scheduled to be held separately, the Congress, with 65 MLAs in the 182-member Assembly, decided not to field any candidate due to negligible chances of winning against the BJP which has 111 legislators. Anavadiya, a long-time BJP leader from Banaskantha, had also served as director of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation between 2014-17, while Mokariya, owner of a courier firm, has been with the party for almost 40 years.
Barrister @asadowaisi will be addressing public meetings in Gujarat on 23rd February. pic.twitter.com/5Iv6kIs5Hl— AIMIM (@aimim_national) February 21, 2021
Glimpes From Ahmedabad Gujarat— Maheboob Bagwan (@BagwanMaheboob1) February 23, 2021
With AIMIM President Barrister
Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab At Airport .... pic.twitter.com/YXmaUv2tIe
#GujaratLocalBodyPolls | As per initial trends, BJP is leading in Jamjodhpur, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Asarwa, Saijpur, Nava Vadaj & Navrangpura wards, Congress leads in Dariapur & Chandkheda wards and AIMIM is leading in Behrampura; BJP is leading in 58 seats & Congress in 8 seats— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021
Counting of votes polled in elections to six municipal corporations of Gujarat, including major cities of Ahmedabad and Vadodara, started at 9 am on Tuesday. All eyes will be on the performance of the BJP which is in power in these civic bodies.
Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar - was held on Sunday (February 21). All these civic bodies are being currently ruled by the BJP.
"Designated staff would begin the counting of votes from 9 am on Tuesday at various counting centres in these six cities. People can watch live updates on our website," said MV Joshi, secretary, State Election Commission.
The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08% turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday.
Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51%, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38%, followed by 50.72% in Rajkot, 49.46% in Bhavnagar, 47.84% in Vadodara and 47.14% in Surat.
Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC said in a release. Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.